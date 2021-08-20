ICYMI in Mets Land: Another listless loss and injury updates galore

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Abriano
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Javier Baez yelling after sliding home safe grey uniform
Javier Baez yelling after sliding home safe grey uniform

The Mets' offense went silent again as they lost to the Dodgers on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...

Recommended Stories