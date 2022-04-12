ICYMI in Mets Land: Another bullpen meltdown; injuries to Taijuan Walker and Trevor May

Associated Press

Javier Báez smashed a pitch over the fence and make a slick play in the field. When the Detroit Tigers signed the two-time All-Star shortstop to a $140 million, six-year contact last winter, they were banking on him having a lot of games just like that. Baez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning and made a diving stop and throw from one knee for an out in the second, leading Detroit to a 3-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.