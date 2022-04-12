ICYMI in Mets Land: Another bullpen meltdown; injuries to Taijuan Walker and Trevor May
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New York MetsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Taijuan WalkerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Trevor MayLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Monday, in case you missed it...
The Mets' bullpen blew a four-run lead in the eighth inning en route to a 5-4 loss to the Phillies in Philadelphia
The eighth inning nightmare started when Trevor May had to leave the game because of arm fatigue
New York's bullpen was put to the test early on Monday when Taijuan Walker exited after just two innings due to a shoulder issue
The Mets announced details for the Tom Seaver statue unveiling
New York's rotation is proving to be an asset in Jacob deGrom's absence