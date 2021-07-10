ICYMI in Mets Land: 10-run sixth inning in win over Pirates, Taijuan Walker named NL All-Star

Taijuan Walker arm extended to pitch road blue jerseys

The Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-4 on Friday night, thanks to a 10-run sixth inning that was capped off with Francisco Lindor's grand slam.

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...

- Taijuan Walker was named to the NL All-Star Team for the first time in his career, replacing ace Jacob deGrom in Colorado.

- Lindor took in the moment at Citi Field after his grand slam on Friday night, as it was his first as a Met and the team's first of the season.

- Carlos Carrasco has been improving in BP sessions and could start a rehab assignment next week, according to manager Luis Rojas.

- Former Mets manager Terry Collins gave his thoughts on deGrom skipping the All-Star Game.

- The Chicago Cubs are reportedly scouting Mets prospects ahead of the 2021 MLB trade deadline.

- SNY's Andy Martino answers some questions from readers regarding a possible trade between the Mets and Cubs.