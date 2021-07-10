ICYMI in Mets Land: 10-run sixth inning in win over Pirates, Taijuan Walker named NL All-Star

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Colin Martin
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taijuan Walker arm extended to pitch road blue jerseys
Taijuan Walker arm extended to pitch road blue jerseys

The Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-4 on Friday night, thanks to a 10-run sixth inning that was capped off with Francisco Lindor's grand slam.

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Friday, in case you missed it...

- Taijuan Walker was named to the NL All-Star Team for the first time in his career, replacing ace Jacob deGrom in Colorado.

- Lindor took in the moment at Citi Field after his grand slam on Friday night, as it was his first as a Met and the team's first of the season.

- Carlos Carrasco has been improving in BP sessions and could start a rehab assignment next week, according to manager Luis Rojas.

- Former Mets manager Terry Collins gave his thoughts on deGrom skipping the All-Star Game.

- The Chicago Cubs are reportedly scouting Mets prospects ahead of the 2021 MLB trade deadline.

- SNY's Andy Martino answers some questions from readers regarding a possible trade between the Mets and Cubs.

Recommended Stories