ICYMI: Which men's and women's basketball teams in Iowa made the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

Selection Sunday revealed the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket on March 17, kicking off March Madness as both men’s and women’s basketball teams compete for the title game in their respective tournaments in fields that winnow as the competition goes on.

In case you missed it, here are all the men’s and women’s basketball teams from Iowa that will play in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Iowa women’s basketball make 2024 NCAA Tournament as No. 1 seed

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps into the backcourt as fans cheer during the Big Ten Tournament championship game at the Target Center on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minn.

The Hawkeyes earned a No. 1 seed, the program’s first since 1992. Their first game in the tournament will be a home game in Iowa City on March 23 is against the winner of the Holy Cross and the University of Tennessee-Martin game.

Iowa State men’s basketball make 2024 NCAA Tournament as No. 2 seed

A general view of the court at tipoff of the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament championship game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Houston Cougars at T-Mobile Center on Saturday, March 16, in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Cyclones earned a No. 2 seed in the East region and will face No. 15 seed South Dakota State in Omaha, Nebraska on March 21.

Iowa State women’s basketball make 2024 NCAA Tournament as No. 7 seed

Iowa State Cyclones center Audi Crooks (55) shoots the ball while defended by Texas Longhorns forward Taylor Jones (44) during the first half of the Big 12 Conference Tournament on March 12, 2024, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Cyclones earned a No. 7 seed and will take on No. 10 seed Maryland in Stanford, California on March 22.

Drake men’s basketball make 2024 NCAA Tournament as No. 10 seed

Drake's Tucker DeVries drives to the basket against Texas Southern's Kehlin Farooq during a men's basketball game at the Knapp Center on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in Des Moines.

The Bulldogs earned a No. 10 seed in the East region and will play No. 7 seed Washington State in Omaha, Nebraska on March 21.

Drake women’s basketball make 2024 NCAA Tournament as No. 12 seed

Drake's Grace Berg takes a shot during Sunday's Missouri Valley Conference championship game in Moline, Ill.

The Bulldogs earned a No. 12 seed and will face No. 5 Colorado in Manhattan, Kansas on March 22.

