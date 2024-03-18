ICYMI: Which men's and women's basketball teams in Iowa made the 2024 NCAA Tournament?
Selection Sunday revealed the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket on March 17, kicking off March Madness as both men’s and women’s basketball teams compete for the title game in their respective tournaments in fields that winnow as the competition goes on.
In case you missed it, here are all the men’s and women’s basketball teams from Iowa that will play in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Iowa women’s basketball make 2024 NCAA Tournament as No. 1 seed
The Hawkeyes earned a No. 1 seed, the program’s first since 1992. Their first game in the tournament will be a home game in Iowa City on March 23 is against the winner of the Holy Cross and the University of Tennessee-Martin game.
More Iowa women’s March Madness news:
Iowa women's basketball, Caitlin Clark land first No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament since 1992
Predictions: Why Iowa women can reach Final Four in 2024 March Madness
Tickets: Iowa women’s basketball tickets for 2024 NCAA Tournament will be hard to come by
Iowa State men’s basketball make 2024 NCAA Tournament as No. 2 seed
The Cyclones earned a No. 2 seed in the East region and will face No. 15 seed South Dakota State in Omaha, Nebraska on March 21.
More Iowa State men's basketball March Madness news, including tickets:
Iowa State's March Madness bracket opponent is South Dakota St. to open 2024 NCAA Tournament
Predictions: Why Iowa State can reach Final Four in our 2024 March Madness
Tickets: Prices and how to buy Iowa State men’s basketball tickets for 2024 NCAA Tournament
Iowa State women’s basketball make 2024 NCAA Tournament as No. 7 seed
The Cyclones earned a No. 7 seed and will take on No. 10 seed Maryland in Stanford, California on March 22.
More Iowa State women's basketball March Madness news:
Iowa State women's basketball’s March Madness opponent is Maryland to open 2024 NCAA Tournament
Predictions: Why Iowa State women's basketball can reach the Sweet 16
Drake men’s basketball make 2024 NCAA Tournament as No. 10 seed
The Bulldogs earned a No. 10 seed in the East region and will play No. 7 seed Washington State in Omaha, Nebraska on March 21.
More on Drake men's March Madness news, including tickets:
Drake basketball’s March Madness opponent is Washington St. to open 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket
Reaction: Here is what Drake basketball coach Darian DeVries said after Selection Sunday
Tickets: Prices and how to buy Drake men’s basketball tickets for 2024 NCAA Tournament
Bracket: See the full NCAA men's basketball tournament bracket here
Drake women’s basketball make 2024 NCAA Tournament as No. 12 seed
The Bulldogs earned a No. 12 seed and will face No. 5 Colorado in Manhattan, Kansas on March 22.
More on Drake women's March Madness news:
Drake women's basketball’s March Madness opponent is Colorado to open 2024 NCAA Tournament
Prediction: How far can Drake women go in NCAA tournament?
Details: Game time set for Drake vs. Colorado in 2024 Women’s NCAA Tournament opener
Bracket: More details on the full NCAA women's basketball tournament bracket here
Paris Barraza is a trending and general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at pbarraza@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa women's, Iowa State, and Drake make 2024 NCAA Tournament