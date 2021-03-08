ICYMI: The end of days before Prescott gets paid in one of two ways

“Show me the money, Jerry.” Dallas Cowboys’ fans have been echoing this infamous phrase since the beginning of the negotiation period. Dak Prescott is represented by Todd France, not McGuire, but contract discussions continue to be the talk of the town. The Cowboys’ quarterback is not the only newsworthy topic this week, as defensive players Demarcus Lawrence and Aldon Smith also caught headlines for contract-related topics.

In other news, experts weigh the best possible solutions for the team going forward. Could a Chiefs cornerback be a viable option? Is there a recipe for a successful offseason? With the current roster in tact, the Cowboys’ must decide who are contenders for pay cuts or restructures. Beyond free agency, team needs can be solved in the draft process and there’s enormous draft talent at the cornerback and offensive line position. Here’s a look at the week that was in the final days before the NFL offseason truly gets underway for the Cowboys.

Cowboys' Prescott seeking deal 'right behind' Patrick Mahomes

Link As the future of Prescott continues to unfold and the franchise tag deadline is less than 48 hours away, his contract still remains the biggest storyline. How much money will he get? When exactly will Prescott get signed? One thing for certain is the Dallas Cowboys QB wants money, lots and lots of mula.

Report: Talks between front office, Prescott's camp 'better than they have been'

Link While this article may be short, it contains a ton of sweet information. Dallas Cowboys' fans can express a sigh of relief. The fact of the matter is things seemed to be going up in relation to Prescott and his ongoing contract dispute.

Free agency is coming, here's a look at Cowboys 2021 offseason roster

Link As the title implies, a review of who is still under contract for the Cowboys. There's also the inclusion of every free agent the team has a decision to reach on trying to bring back.

13 Cowboys players with the biggest salary cap hits in 2021

Link The NFL is a number-crunching game. For the Dallas Cowboys, the equation to make room under the cap for Prescott is complex. Here's a look at the players with the biggest salary impact.

Luckily for Cowboys, cornerback, OT seen as strengths of 2021 draft

Link Each draft class has certain positions which are stronger than others. For the 2021 group, it may be at a position of serious immediate need, and another with long-term ramifications.

A 3-point plan for Cowboys to improve on 2020 results

Link Last season the Cowboys took an L, but according to PFF it's time to bounce back. Asa Henry breaks down the team's biggest keys to a successful 2021 NFL season. What should be on top of Dallas' agenda?

'Perfect' free agency sends Prescott to 49ers, suggests new CB, center for Cowboys

Link NFL analysts have been drawing up their dream scenarios for each team as of late. All eyes are on the Cowboys QB, even as the solution for a rival team.

What happened to promising Cowboys rookie Bradlee Anae in 2020?

Link The Cowboys suffered a ton of disappointments during the 2020 season. One struggle some have overlooked is the play of the fifth-round pick who was brought in to help the pass rush, but barely saw any opportunities. Why, and will it change in 2021?

Cowboys must carefully consider an Aldon Smith return in 2021

Link There's a lot at play with a key free agent. Dallas could link back up with Smith, but the parameters which brought him to Dallas have wholly changed from last offseason. Ben Grimaldi examines those issues and wonders what could be in the cards for the reclamation project who was second on the team in sacks in 2020.

DeMarcus Lawrence's contract likely to be used by Cowboys to create cap space for Prescott

Link While it all seems repetitive, it is imperative Dallas weighs every option they can to help bring back their star quarterback. Could Lawrence be the key? The articles take deeper look into the ongoing contract dilemma.

3 current Cowboys named as top 50 draft prospects of last 7 classes

Link Reflection is one of the biggest storylines every offseason. Take a live glance into some of the top prospects from the past five years. Just how lucky have the Cowboys been.

Watch the Cowboys top 5 offensive plays of 2020 by EPA

Link Speaking of reflection, here's a close look at the five biggest offensive plays of last season. Video highlights accompany the statistical evaluation of which plays over 16 games contributed the most.

