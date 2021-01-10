ICYMI: Cowboys fire some staff in season aftermath, search for path to glory

The Dallas Cowboys season came to an abrupt end last Sunday, and now it is time to look forward to the offseason. Dak Prescott is recovering well from his injury. Amari Cooper had a “clean-up” procedure on his injured ankle, but should definitely be good-to-go for 2021.

Dallas waited no time after the season to make the coaching changes that the front office deemed necessary. This week, the Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, as well as defensive line coach Jim Tomsula. Both coaches spent just a year in Dallas, and potential replacements are already set to be interviewed.

The Cowboys have so many decisions to make regarding free agents, it is impossible to tell which direction the front office will head with the personnel. There may be some positions that are actually worse off than they seem today for Dallas, including left tackle should Tyron Smith’s health continue to be a problem. Plus, what really means the most to Jerry Jones, building his brand, or winning football games?

Cowboys fire DC Mike Nolan after historically bad season :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys parted ways with defensive coordinator Mike Nolan after just one failed season. Our own K.D. Drummond address the firing, and what might be next for Dallas.

Dak Prescott “On Course” With Ankle Recovery :: Inside The Star

Link The Dallas Cowboys season effectively ended once Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. However, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, he's progressing well in his recovery.

'I'll Take Time:' Lee To Ponder Football Future :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Sean Lee has had an injury-plagued career dating back to 2010. After missing seven games in 2020, and registering a career-low in tackles, he'll take some time to contemplate his football future.

Zack Martin is good at football :: Jon Machota, Twitter

https://twitter.com/jonmachota/status/1346564005293412353

Cowboys Amari Cooper posts 'Surgery was a success' after ankle work :: Cowboys Wire

Story continues

Link Injuries were the theme for the Cowboys 2020 season, and their top receiving option just cleaned up his. Amari Cooper took to Instagram to post that he had successful ankle surgery on Thursday.

Cowboys 2021 free agents on offense: Who stays and who goes :: Blogging the Boys

Link The Cowboys have so many free agents, that some must go and some must stay. Dave Halprin from Blogging the Boys gives his early predictions on who the Cowboys let walk, and who they retain.

Breaking: Cowboys fire defensive line coach Jim Tomsula :: Cowboys Wire

Link Shortly after firing defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, the Cowboys did the same with defensive line coach Jim Tomsula. Like Nolan, Tomsula only spent one year with in Dallas.

CB Jourdan Lewis was fined $10,500 for unnecessary roughness for a leaping headbutt on a Giants player last week. :: Ian Rapoport, Twitter

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1347992422933028865

How Jerry Jones Views Brand & Ratings vs. Wins :: Dallas Cowboys

Link It's no secret how much Jerry Jones loves for his team, the Dallas Cowboys to be the center of attention. However, the owner/GM spoke on 105.3 The Fan about how he cares more about winning than he does financial success.

Potential Cowboys 2021 roster concern: Offensive tackle :: Blogging the Boys

Link Many are blowing off the Cowboys offensive lines struggles this year, because they're top tackles will be back in 2021. But what if Tyron Smith's injuries are more concerning than we previously thought? Blogging the Boys' Tom Ryle examines the Cowboys tackle position, and how it might not be as strong next year as it appears.

Cowboys to have first DC interview Sunday, Joe Whitt, Jr. :: Cowboys Wire

Link The Cowboys were quick to schedule an interview for their opening at the defensive coordinator position, as it was reported the club will interview Joe Whitt Jr. this Sunday.