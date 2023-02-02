What iconic moment would make a good Tom Brady statue at Gillette Stadium? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Who knows when it will happen, but it's probably a safe bet to assume there will be a Tom Brady statue outside Gillette Stadium in the not too distant future.

The legendary quarterback, who retired for the second and final time Wednesday, is by far the best player in New England Patriots history and the person most responsible for the franchise's historic two-decade run of success from 2001 through 2019, highlighted by six Super Bowl championships.

If Brady does get a statue, what should it look like? Is there a specific moment or game that the statue should depict?

Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry discussed this topic on the latest episode of NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Talk Podcast.

"Would you like to see the Brady on one knee signaling a first down after he juked Brian Urlacher? Would you like the Brady 'Let's go!' at the end of his run into the stadium?" Curran asked.

"That is one of the indelible, and there are many, images in all of our minds," Perry responded. "You can see the veins in the neck popping and the tendons that connect the neck to the head going absolutely bonkers. And he's mid-fist pump and his eyes are open and he's screaming like a banshee. That to me is Tom Brady. That to me is a fair encapsulation of who he was as a competitor -- a fiery guy, maniacal. I think you get a lot of that passion and exuberance.

"I could see him post-Super Bowl. There are a lot of pictures of Brady at a podium or surrounded by a sea of people. I don't know how you incorporate that into a statue, but just a helmet off and single fist pump kind of a smile. He's looking at his family or one of his teammates, something like that."

There are so many good options for a Brady statue.

His fist pump after Sony Michel's touchdown in Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams that put the Patriots ahead for good was a fiery moment.

The picture of Brady on the podium after winning Super Bowl XXXVI where he has his hands on his head like he can't believe what just happened is a memorable one. We've all seen that picture/video a million times. Another passionate moment was when Brady grabbed the Lombardi Trophy after the historic comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI and he screamed, "We're bringing this sucker home."

But the best idea is probably a statue of him doing a fist pump and firing up the crowd as he yells, "Let's (expletive) go!" It was an iconic scene before every game and an image that Patriots fans will never forget.

