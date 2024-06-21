Iconic local high school coach discusses trajectory his career took over the years

While Tom Bernhardt may have hung up his skates for the last time as both a legendary local coach and high school teacher, the memories he will take away from his experiences will remain with him forever.

A mainstay in the local hockey and education scene, Bernhardt, who has achieved numerous accolades with the teams he has helmed over the years, announced this spring that he was retiring. Now, he looks back at an illustrious career as he begins to focus on the future as he settles back and relaxes from high school sports for the first time in more than three decades.

Bernhardt began teaching social studies and coaching hockey and baseball at Eau Claire North High School in 1993. And he actually coached hockey - both boys and girls - baseball and softball in the Eau Claire school district (North High School) for 33 years.

And with an impressive resume that will forever cement his legacy in the community, Bernhardt decided to retire from both his teaching position at North High School and as head coach of the ECA Stars girls hockey team earlier this year.

The schools of the ECA Stars Co-op (North, Memorial, Altoona and Fall Creek high schools) announced the hiring of Bob Stow late last month. He takes over for Bernhardt, who will be remembered by the teams that he has coached for all he contributed to the local athletic scene.

In a release issued by Eau Claire North Athletic Director Mike Pernsteiner to announce Stow’s hiring, he pointed out the success Bernhardt has had in the job and commented on what the new head coach will bring to the ice in the role.

“We appreciate all Coach Bernhardt has done and are proud of the success he has brought to the program over the years. Bob brings a wealth of hockey experience as well as knowledge of the history of hockey in Eau Claire, specifically related to the girl’s hockey program. We are excited to see the continued success of the ECA Stars under coach Stow’s leadership,” Pernsteiner said in the release. The Stars won state in 2018 and last reached the state tournament in 2021.

Bernhardt’s success with the Stars is just part of his story, though. As a boys head hockey coach at North High, he took the 2006 team to the state tournament.

But with three-plus decades experience now behind him, those state tournaments and the many wins just paint part of the picture. There are many other memorable experiences Bernhardt said he has of coaching for the various teams he has helmed over the years in the area.

“As the boys head hockey coach at EC North, the rivalry that we had against EC Memorial and coaching in intracity games.” stand out to Bernhardt. He went into further detail, explaining that “We had two years where both North and Memorial were the top two teams in the state between 2004-2006. Coaching in back-to-back-sectional final games versus EC Memorial and the opportunity to coach against and with many great coaches, (such as) Mark Froehle, Tom Kuklinski, Marty Fadness, Keith Paulsen, Jason Kalin, Andy Akervik and Mike Schwengler.” also are highlights of his decades of leading the area’s youth to greatness in their athletic pursuits.

“As the girls head hockey coach for the past 11 years, I have had the opportunity to coach in two State Tournaments, coach in four Sectional Finals and win the 2018 State Tournament,” the now former head coach told the Leader-Telegram in an exclusive interview.

Bernhardt went on to discuss how being given the chance to coach with so many other iconic coaches in their own right was a definite privilege he was given over the years - a benefit of the job that he might not necessarily have been expecting when he started his journey, but one that was certainly appreciated and cherished.

“Having the opportunity to coach with great people in this capacity as well. Having Jordan Fish as my longtime assistant in the girls program and watching Jordan move on to lead the North baseball program and Matt McGinnis who leads the North football program now. I have had the privilege of working with so many great student-athletes and families over 33 years of coaching. Many have gone on to play at the collegiate level,” Bernhardt said, adding that “I have also had so many great memories of working with members of the local media as well over the years, Mike Sullivan, Bob Gallaher, Bob Bradovich, Justus Cleveland, Nick Tabbert to name a few…”

And while Bernhardt may not be a native of Eau Claire, he has lived here for the lion’s share of his life and local residents are proud to call him their own

Originally from Winona, Minnesota, Bernhardt played youth hockey in Eau Claire growing up. He attended Eau Claire Memorial and had the opportunity to play for Mark Froehle at Memorial. Following high school, he attended UW-Eau Claire and played for Troy Ward in the late 80s and early 90s. He graduated from UWEC with a Broadfield Social Studies degree in December of 1992.

“I decided to get into coaching my last two years in college where I had the opportunity to coach both hockey and baseball at EC Memorial,” Bernhardt said.

Now, Bernhardt has another opportunity presented to him in retirement and he intends to make the most of his newly found free time.

“After 33 years of coaching, I look forward to spending time with my wife, Paula, and our four kids who live in various parts of Wisconsin, Minnesota and California. We also have two grandchildren that we look forward to spending time with as well,” he told the Leader-Telegram.

Despite looking forward to the free time now afforded him after a tenure well served both in coaching and in the classroom, Bernhardt freely admits that there are many things he will miss about his now former jobs.

“I will miss the relationships that I have had the privilege of being a part of in both education and coaching,” he said, adding though that “I look forward to continuing to follow local sports and athletes in the coming years, especially both the North Huskies and ECA Stars.”