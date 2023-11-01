Iconic Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight has died. Read through our archives.

Bob Knight has died at age 83. He coached the Indiana basketball team for 29 seasons (1971-2000), winning 662 games and national championships in 1976, '81 and '87. Knight was fired in September 2000 for violating what was called a "zero-tolerance" personal conduct policy.

Through all the championships and controversies, Knight left an indelible mark on the program, university and state. Here are IndyStar stories sure to ignite memories in Hoosiers fans.

Bob Knight timeline: From Ohio schoolboy to Indiana legend

He said it: Top 12 honest and controversial Bob Knight quotes

Bob Knight dies at 83

Death of a legend: Legendary Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

A day we knew would come: The death of IU coach Bob Knight, and the reckoning of a legacy

Bob Knight's legacy is complex: But he made Hoosiers proud, and they never forgot it.

Initial impressions of Bob Knight

'Knight will never make it here': Reaction to Indiana basketball hiring Bob Knight from Army

Indiana University fires basketball coach Bob Knight

What the participants said: The story of Knight's firing

'The Last Days of Knight': ESPN examines what led to his dismissal

Bob Knight's return to Indiana basketball

'This is where he belongs': How Bob Knight's 20-year absence from IU finally came to an end

Joy reigns, anger fades: Gregg Doyel on Knight's return to Assembly Hall

Playing for Bob Knight

IU basketball recruiting tales: What led Steve Green to become Bob Knight's first recruit

He heard it all: Steve Alford discusses Bob Knight

Bob Knight in pop culture

'Blue Chips': Even in a fake game, Bob Knight refused to lose to a Hollywood team

'Season on the Brink': Brian Dennehy's portrayal of Knight was the 'weirdest situation'

Bob Knight's influence away from the spotlight

Knight school: Gregg Doyel on those who learned from Knight and rule the sports world

Knight and academia: His curious, sporadic friendship with an IU psychology professor

Bob Knight and Mike Krzyzewski

Coach K and Bobby Knight: A season on the bench

Bobby Knight ranked

Ranking a legend: Bob Knight's top 5 IU basketball teams. Undefeated champs to what-could-have-been

Bob Knight in retirement

More: Knight witty, but struggles with memory at speaking appearance

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Bob Knight has died. Read about the Indiana coach through our archives