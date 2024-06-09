Iconic Former AC Milan Striker: “Inter Milan Have Surpassed Rossoneri & Now They Are In Charge”

Iconic Former AC Milan Striker: “Inter Milan Have Surpassed Rossoneri & Now They Are In Charge”

Former AC Milan striker Marco Van Basten believes that the Rossoneri have slipped behind Inter Milan in the battle for dominance in Serie A.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport at the launch of a book commemorating the life of former Milan president Silvio Berlusconi, and via FCInterNews.it, Van Basten reflected on the differences between the Diavolo and Inter in recent years.

Having claimed this season’s scudetto, Inter have now eclipsed Milan’s 19 Serie A titles and Van Basten argued that the loss of Berlusconi and his approach to funding a dominant squad was being keenly felt.

However, the former Netherlands international felt that Milan had hope in teenage sensation Francesco Camarda, who in November became Serie A’s youngest ever player at 15 years and 260 days.

“Camarda seems like a good player to me, very young, full of talent,” Van Basten stated.

“I heard his name, I saw some of his movements, I know he signed the contract today and he has a great future ahead of him.

“We were lucky though because with Berlusconi everything was possible while now Inter are in charge.

“It’s not just a couple of players who can make a difference and close the gap, it takes three, four, or five.

“In our time there was (Franco) Baresi, (Paolo) Maldini, (Mauro) Tassotti, (Carlo) Ancelotti, (Ruud) Gullit, (Frank) Rijkaard, (Roberto) Donadoni. We were really strong together,” he added.

Van Basten joined Milan from Ajax in 1987 and scored 129 goals in 205 appearances, winning four Serie A titles and the European Cup twice.

The striker also fired the Netherlands to the Euro 1988 title with a stunning volley over the USSR in the final.