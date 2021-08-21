Iconic Celtics center Bill Russell selling his longtime home on Washington’s Mercer Island

Legendary Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell is evidently selling his longtime home on Mercer Island in Washington’s Puget Sound, per a recent article by the Puget Sound Business Journal’s Patti Payne.

Russell’s home for close to a half-century is carrying a hefty asking price — $2.6 million. “I was offered the head coaching job with the Sonics in 1974. When I took the job I was a single parent and chose Mercer Island because it had the best schools in the Pacific Northwest,” shared Russell to Payne via email. “The house was not built for me. I was actually looking at the house next door, but it was not private enough.”

“I not only purchased this house but the two lots above me for the added privacy, and a number of years ago sold them but still maintained my privacy here at the house,” he added.

It of course has the sort of luxury you would expect in an NBA star’s home, but it comes with an added perk.

“I have left behind my trophy case and an autographed ball for the next owner, and I hope they enjoy the home as much as I have over the last almost 50 years,” related the Celtics icon.

That’s a pretty awesome deal if you ask us!

