Icon Ronaldinho slams Brazil ahead of Copa America start

Brazil have lost a high profile supporter ahead of the 2024 Copa America with former star Ronaldinho slamming the team.

The Samba Boys lost out to Argentina in the 2021 final in Rio de Janeiro and they are second favourites behind the holders this time.

However, managerial upheaval has impacted the squad since their 2022 FIFA World Cup exit, with the long serving Tite moving on.

Dorival Junior has eventually been installed as a permanent replacement and results have been solid under the veteran coach.

Since taking up his role in January, Brazil are unbeaten in four friendlies, including wins over England and Mexico, but Ronaldinho is unconvinced.

“Things are not going well. They lack grit and dedication”, as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“Everything is missing, including drive and joy. They need to play well, but I’m not going to watch any games, I’m ‘abandoning’ Brazil at the Copa.”

Ronaldinho won one Copa America title as a Brazilian international in 1999, but his finest hour came in the 2002 World Cup, as Brazil were crowned champions in Japan.

He was named in the FIFA Team of the Tournament and completed a move to Barcelona 12 months later.