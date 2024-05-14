Icilyn Montgomery of John L. LeFlore Magnet High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, we honor Icilyn Montgomery as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Montgomery is a junior at John L. LeFlore Magnet High School where she plays first base and outfield for the softball team and is the drum major for the Mighty Marching Rattler Band.

She is a member of the JROTC, Rattler Belles, and Student Government Association.

Montgomery is a Rattler Ambassador.

She earned the 2022-23 MCPSS Learning Award.

Montgomery has a 4.1 GPA and plans to study sports medicine.

