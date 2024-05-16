Icicle River open to spring Chinook sport fishing

May 15—LEAVENWORTH — The Icicle River near Leavenworth will be open for spring Chinook hatchery salmon fishing through June 30. The river opened for spring Chinook hatchery fishing today.

"A robust return of spring Chinook is forecasted to return to the Icicle River this spring and is expected to be in excess of hatchery broodstock requirements," according to a press release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Anglers will be allowed to fish in two sections, the WDFW press release said. The first is from the closure sign 800 feet from the mouth of the river to 500 feet downstream from the Leavenworth fish hatchery barrier. The second is from the shoreline markers at Cyo Road at the Sleeping Lady Resort to the Icicle Peshastin Irrigation District footbridge.

The daily limit is two adult or jack hatchery Chinook, with a minimum length of 12 inches. Anglers must keep hatchery salmon and release any other salmon they catch. Night closure is in effect along the river, and motorized vehicles are not allowed.