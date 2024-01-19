Ichabods top Lions behind free throw shooting

Jan. 18—Missouri Southern threatened to beat Washburn University all game long on Wednesday night in Topeka, Kansas.

The Lions led 30-29 at the half and kept that lead until the 13:42 mark of the second half when a 3-pointer from Jack Bachelor made it 41-40 in favor of Washburn.

The Ichabods made crunch-time free throws down the stretch and claimed a 70-65 victory.

MSSU's Winston Dessessow did tie the game with 3:21 left to play on his fourth 3-pointer of the game to make it 58-58. Dessessow was returning for his first bit of action since an injury kept him out for three games.

The senior guard was 5 of 5 from deep and led the team with 19 points in 22 minutes off the bench.

The game was tied once again at 60 apiece after a basket from Darius Dawson. Dawson was second on the team with 14 points.

Washburn (11-5, 7-3 MIAA) scored 8 of the game's next 10 points to make it 68-62. That's when Dessessow made his fifth triple and got the Lions back within one possession with 13 seconds left.

An immediate foul from Dessessow sent Bachelor to the free throw line, where he made both charities. Avery Taggart missed a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, and the Lions' hopes were officially gone.

Other Lions in double figures were Vinson Sigmon Jr. and Taggart with 12. Sigmon led the team in rebounds with seven as one of the smallest guys on the floor.

Washburn's Bachelor finished with 19 points and was 6 for 6 on free shots. The team was a perfect 15 for 15 in the game and 12 of 12 in the second half.

Former standout at Kickapoo High School in Springfield, Brayden Shorter, tallied 14 points off the bench and made four 3-pointers. Shorter is the nephew of longtime Carl Junction girls basketball head coach Brad Shorter.

Bachelor and Shorter led a 41-point charge off the bench for the Ichabods. Brady Christiansen started and scored 10 points — 6 came from perfect free throw shooting.

MSSU head coach Sam McMahon talked about wanting to see his team pick it up defensively, and it looks like he may have gotten that. The Lions held Washburn to just 40.7% (24 of 59) shooting in the game. The Ichabods shot below 42% in both halves. They guarded the 3-point line even better as the Ichabods were just 7 for 32 (21.9%) from out there.

Southern (6-10, 4-6 MIAA) shot 40% (24 of 60) but was 14 of 30 from beyond the arc to carry its offense. It only attempted six free shots and made three.