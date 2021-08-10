Icelandair Group hf: Date of Transaction 10 August 2021
Attached is information regarding a transaction of a senior manager in relation to exercise of warrants ICEAIRW130821
Small business owners across the United States grew less confident in the economic recovery in July as labor shortages remained an issue, according to a survey released on Tuesday. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Optimism Index fell 2.8 points to a reading of 99.7 in July, almost erasing all of June's gain. Six of the 10 index components declined, three improved and one was left unchanged.
APA and TotalEnergies (TTE) encounter 30 meters of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir.
Ontario Power Generation (OPG) plans to release its 2021 second quarter financial results August 10, 2021. OPG management will host a teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results.
The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.
Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.
Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.
“Every 10 minutes the city of Miami essentially gets richer.”
(Reuters) -Investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc has markedly boosted salaries for its bankers, a source close to the matter said on Monday, mirroring recent pay hikes by other Wall Street lenders. The new pay scale, reported earlier in the day by the Wall Street Journal, has been in effect since July 1 and follows similar moves by major Wall Street firms. The hikes are an attempt to attract and retain top talent and appropriately compensate for bankers' workload as dealmaking activity continues at an unprecedented pace.
HOUSTON, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation announced today that it has commenced cash tender offers (each, an “Offer” and collectively, the “Offers”) to purchase up to $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Purchase Amount”) of its outstanding notes listed in the table below (the “Notes,” and each, a “Series” of Notes). Subject to the Maximum Purchase Amount, the amount of a Series of Notes that is purchased in the Offers will be based on the Acceptance Prior
The Wall Street investment banking chief executive addresses concerns that the company will be the first full foreign owner of a Chinese brokerage firm.
Half of the new hires came from Truist, and they opened three new branches for the regional broker-dealer.
The potential deal could value Sanderson Farms at $203 a share, the newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/3jEpIsE. According to a Reuters report from June, Sanderson Farms had drawn interest from buyers including Continental Grain, which owns a smaller chicken processor, Wayne Farms. "While we don’t comment on market rumors, Cargill is a growth company and we are always looking for new opportunities," a Cargill spokesperson told Reuters.
Saudi Aramco is scouting for other potential deals to offer to investors and unlock capital, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday after the oil giant in June closed a $12.4 billion deal for its crude pipeline network. "We are looking at the potential for other deals that we are currently in negotiation (about)," Nasser said on a call with analysts. Aramco had reached out to banks to pitch for an advisory role to help finance the sale of a significant minority stake in its gas pipelines, three sources told Reuters in June.
DABUS is an AI system created by Stephen Thaler, a pioneer in the field of AI and programming. The system simulates human brainstorming and creates new inventions.
The state of California is suing Activision after a 2-year investigation found that female employees faced "constant sexual harassment."
Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman speak with David Liu, Plus Co-Founder and CEO, about the company’s latest milestone and outlook.
Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan reports details on NYC's vaccine mandate testing the authority of a 1905 Supreme Court case.
Global Avocado Oil Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the avocado oil market and it is poised to grow by $ 394. 90 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Avocado Oil Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106910/?utm_source=GNW Our report on the avocado oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, tr
Demand for workers continued to grow in June, hitting the fourth straight record high for the 21st century, as the economy continues to recover and workers hold more leverage.
Little can compare -- at least careerwise -- with the feeling of exhilaration and expectation you get when you've nailed the interview for your dream job. You leave the interview anticipating a call...