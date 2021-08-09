Icelandair Group hf: Date of Transaction 09 August 2021
Attached is information regarding a transaction of a senior manager in relation to exercise of warrants ICEAIRW130821
Attachment
Attached is information regarding a transaction of a senior manager in relation to exercise of warrants ICEAIRW130821
Attachment
Ksenia Ovchinnikova said she was trying to abstain from eating meat when she spotted a McDonald's burger ad, which made her give in to temptation.
Some workers aren’t that excited about a return to the office. Antonio Sanchez Albacete/EyeEm via Getty ImagesAs vaccinations and relaxed health guidelines make returning to the office a reality for more companies, there seems to be a disconnect between managers and their workers over remote work. A good example of this is a recent op-ed written by the CEO of a Washington, D.C., magazine that suggested workers could lose benefits like health care if they insist on continuing to work remotely as
A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...
Hiking wages -- which also hikes costs -- is an economic third rail that companies are increasingly grabbing to address worker shortages.
The Wall Street investment banking chief executive addresses concerns that the company will be the first full foreign owner of a Chinese brokerage firm.
People who near retirement without a lot of money in savings are often advised to hold off on claiming Social Security as long as possible. For each year you hold off on claiming Social Security past FRA, your benefits will get an 8% boost, up until the age of 70. Growing your benefits could make for a much more comfortable retirement.
The demolition of the 153-acre site's last remaining structures marks the completion of three years of site preparation work, clearing the way for construction of a UPS regional hub facility.
In this week's edition of the Insider Tech newsletter we look at an investigation of a Google VP, tech workers saying no to the office, and more.
McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) is advising restaurant owners to serve meals on trays to customers dining inside as the fast-food chain is facing a bag supply shortage. What happened: McDonald’s told owners in a late-July message that limited bag supplies have been impacting the industry as a whole, and encouraged workers to transition to the use of trays. Almost 81% of restaurant business in the 12 months ending June 30 was made up of take-out orders, that's up 18% compared with the prior year’s p
Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.
Airbus has warned employees of hundreds of possible job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if the unit is not hived off in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters. Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants and the rest folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off. Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft, mainly in Augsburg and Varel near Bremen.
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc and Walmart's Flipkart must face antitrust investigations ordered against them in India, the country's Supreme Court ruled on Monday, in a blow to the leading e-commerce giants which had urged judges to quash the inquiries. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered the investigation against the companies last year https://www.reuters.com/article/us-india-antitrust-ecommerce/india-orders-antitrust-probe-of-amazon-walmarts-flipkart-idUSKBN1ZC1BO for allegedly promoting select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and using business practices that stifle competition. The companies deny any wrongdoing and mounted legal challenges in lower courts https://www.reuters.com/technology/india-court-quashes-amazon-flipkart-plea-against-antitrust-probe-2021-07-23 and at the Supreme Court against the investigation, saying the CCI did not have enough evidence to pursue the matter.
If you're in search of a fatter paycheck, switching jobs may seem like the optimal move. There's a sense that you can get a bigger pay bump by leaving your company for greener pastures than by getting...
California’s legal action could mark step towards fixing culture of harassment, experts say Activision Blizzard employees stage a walkout in Irvine, California, on 28 July. Photograph: Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock For women at Activision Blizzard, one of the world’s most famous video game companies, showing up to work meant navigating near daily episodes of humiliation, sexual harassment, and even physical abuse, according to a bombshell lawsuit that has prompted a reckonin
In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...
Dr. Scott Gottlieb says new infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant could climb as schools reopen.
Janet Elkin, ICON Medical Network Holdings President and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the healthcare industry is faring amid the pandemic and break down what the future of healthcare looks like in a post-COVID world.
NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Activision Blizzard Inc. ("Activision" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATVI) from August 4, 2016 through July 27, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the
More businesses, including some in Florida, are requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as concerns over the more contagious delta variant continues to grow.
Social Security retirement benefits are meant as a supplemental income source, to be used in conjunction with personal retirement savings or pensions. As such, many "retirees" continue to work...