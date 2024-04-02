Cole Guttman named AHL Player of the Month for March originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

No one in the American Hockey League has been hotter than Cole Guttman in recent weeks.

The Rockford IceHogs forward was named the league's Player of the Month after tallying 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) with a plus-13 rating in 12 games in March. He's currently on an eight-game point streak and a six-game multipoint streak. On Friday, Guttman notched a season-high four points in a 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals.

The Chicago Blackhawks assigned Guttman, 24, to Rockford at the end of January after he struggled to produce at the NHL level. He hadn't been quite the same player he was before undergoing right shoulder surgery in March 2023, tallying just 4 goals and 4 assists in 27 games for the Blackhawks this season.

Guttman is the first IceHogs player in nine years to win AHL Player of the Month honors, and his exceptional surge helped Rockford win 10 of their 12 games in the month of March.

