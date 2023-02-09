IceBreaker 2023: Entry list, schedule, TV channel, more for Florence Motor Speedway's season-opener

Adam Fenwick
·7 min read

For Late Model Stock Car competitors in the Southeast, the traditional start to the racing season is officially here with the annual running of the IceBreaker at Florence Motor Speedway.

Constructed in 1982 as a dirt track before being paved in 1988, Florence is one of the Southeast’s most historic and beloved short tracks. Following the closure of Myrtle Beach Speedway in 2020, many of Myrtle Beach’s traditional events were transitioned to Florence.

That includes the IceBreaker, which was first held in 2016 and quickly became a popular event for fans and competitors alike.

RELATED: Watch the IceBreaker from Florence live on FloRacing

The IceBreaker presents competitors with an opportunity to hit the track early in the year to test out new cars or new team pairings before the summer stretch of the season. It also gives Late Model Stock Car competitors the chance to race for a $5,000 prize early in the year, something that would serve as a huge momentum boost for any driver this early in the season.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2023 IceBreaker at Florence Motor Speedway.

What TV Channel is the 2023 IceBreaker on?

All the on-track action for the IceBreaker can be viewed live on FloRacing, the official streaming home for all NASCAR Roots properties.

The event will not be shown on a television network.

Below is the complete schedule for FloRacing‘s coverage of the IceBreaker.

Date

Start Time

How To Watch

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

2:30 p.m. ET

FloRacing

Practice, qualifying and race schedule

The headlining Late Model Stock Car class is one of five divisions that will be on track at Florence this weekend beginning with a rotating practice from noon to 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 11 that will also include Mini Stocks, Super Trucks, Legend Cars and Bandoleros.

The action picks up on Saturday, February 11 with more practice, followed closely by qualifying. The Late Model Stock Car, Mini Stock and Super Truck divisions will all utilize a group qualifying format that will see groups of three take to the track for three laps each.

Pre-race ceremonies are set to begin at 2:15 p.m. ET, with the first laps of the 2023 season scheduled to take place shortly after 2:30 p.m. ET.

Below is the complete schedule for all of the weekend action at Florence Motor Speedway (all times ET).

  • Friday, Feb. 10

Time

Event

10 a.m.

Pit Gate Sign In Opens / Park Trailers

10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tire Area Open

11 a.m.

Team Representative Meeting

Noon – 4:30 p.m.

Rotating Practice (Late Model Stock Cars, Mini Stocks, Bandoleros, Super Trucks, Legend Cars)

5 p.m.

Park Trailers

  • Saturday, Feb. 11

Time

Event

8:30 a.m.

Pit Gate Sign-In Opens / Park Trailers

8:30 a.m.

Tire Area Open

9:30 a.m.

Driver’s Meeting

10 a.m.

Late Model Stock Car Practice

Followed by…

Mini Stock Practice

Followed by…

Bandolero Practice

Followed by…

Super Trucks Practice

Followed by…

Legend Cars Practice

Noon

Grandstands Open

12:30 p.m.

Late Model Stock Car Qualifying

Followed by…

Mini Stock Qualifying

Followed by…

Bandolero Qualifying

Followed by…

Super Trucks Qualifying

Followed by…

Legend Cars Qualifying

2:15 p.m.

Pre-Race Ceremonies

2:30 p.m.

Super Trucks Feature (50 Laps)

Followed by…

Bandoleros Feature (25 Laps)

Followed by…

Mini Stock Feature (30 Laps)

Followed by…

Late Model Stock Car Feature (125 Laps)

Followed by…

Legend Car Feature (40 Laps)

Entry list

A whopping 40 drivers are entered to compete in Saturday’s IceBreaker, headlined by the return of NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Earnhardt, who will drive a car that will look similar to cars he drove in his youth that sported the Mom ‘N’ Pops colors, is making his second start at Florence in the last few months. He most recently competed at Florence during the South Carolina 400 in November, finishing ninth.

RELATED: More on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s entry

Also entered is NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeb Burton, who will pilot a Late Model Stock Car out of the Sellers Racing stable. Carson Kvapil, who captured the 2022 CARS Late Model Stock Tour championship driving for JR Motorsports, will also be in the field.

Brenden Queen, who triumphed in the South Carolina 400 in November in his first start for Lee Pulliam Performance, returns to Florence in search of another marquee win. Defending Florence Motor Speedway track champion Kade Brown is also entered, but he’ll be driving for Matt Piercy Racing instead of the AK Performance team he won the track championship with last year.

Other notable entrants include Kaden Honeycutt, Ryan Millington, Mason Diaz, Mark Wertz, Jaiden Reyna, Doug Barnes Jr., Connor Hall and Sam Yarbrough.

Below is the current entry list for the IceBreaker.

Car No. 

Driver

Hometown

Owner

1

Andrew Grady

Youngsville, NC

Mike Darne Racing

2

Brandon Pierce

Kernersville, NC

Lee Pulliam Performance

02

Justin Milliken

Shallotte, NC

JM Racing

03

Brenden “Butterbean” Queen

Chesapeake, VA

Lee Pulliam Performance

3

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Mooresville, NC

JR Motorsports

4

Kyle Plott

Simpsonville, SC

Meridith Motorsports

4

Jaiden Reyna

Concord, NC

Rev Racing

5

Casey Kelley

Hartsville, SC

Kelley Racing

5

Dexter Canipe Jr.

Claremont, NC

3D Motorsports

5

Bryant Barnhill

Conway, SC

Bryant Barnhill Racing

7

Tristan McKee

Williamsburg, VA

International Trading

8

Carson Kvapil

Mooresville, NC

JR Motorsprts

09

Riley Gentry

Easley, SC

Riley Gentry Racing

10

Kaden Honeycutt

Aledo, TX

Mike Darne Racing

15

Ryan Millington

Statesville, NC

Leisure Tyme Racing

16

Adam McCumbee

Orrum, NC

Adam McCumbee Racing

18

David Roberts

Gray Court, SC

Roberts Racing

18

Anthony Adams

Simpsonville, SC

Adams Racing

20

Josh Dickens

Miami, FL

Mitchell Mote Performance

21

Lanie Buice

Jackson, GA

AK Performance

22

Whitney Meggs

Riegelwood, NC

Hawk McCall Motorsports

23

Drake Williamson

Kingstree, SC

Williamson Racing

23

Kade Brown

Denver, NC

Matt Piercy Racing

24

Mason Diaz

Manassas, VA

Chad Bryant Racing

27

Jeb Burton

Mooresville, NC

Sellers Racing

28

Ryan Glenski

Mooresville, NC

RG Racing

32

Zack Miracle

Indian Trail, NC

Miracle Motorsports

51

Matt Cox

Longs, SC

TBA

55

Mark Wertz

Chesapeake, VA

Mark Wertz Racing

57

Connor Zilisch

Concord, NC

Carroll Speedshop

60

RA Brown

Columbia, SC

RBR

61

Justin Hicks

Thomasville, NC

Hicks Motorsports

70

Jeremy McDowell

Conway, SC

TBA

77H

Connor Hall

Hampton, VA

Bluewater Motorsports

88

Doug Barnes Jr.

Forest Hill, MD

Barnes Racing

94

Jamie Weatherford

Darlington, SC

JWR

95

Jacob Heafner

Dallas, NC

Carroll Speedshop

95

Sam Yarbrough

Myrtle Beach, SC

TBA

98

Cody Kelley

Hartsville, SC

AK Performance

99

Austin Somero

Landrum, SC

SPR

IceBreaker list of winners

The IceBreaker is a relatively new tradition that began at Myrtle Beach Speedway in 2016 as a way for drivers to get an early start to the racing season in the Carolinas.

Held five times at Myrtle Beach Speedway before the track’s demise, Tommy Lemons Jr. emerged as the winner of the inaugural event in 2016. Four-time NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series National champion Lee Pulliam claimed the IceBreaker victory in 2017, with NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series veteran Timothy Peters scoring the win in 2018.

Ty Gibbs, who is set to begin his maiden NASCAR Cup Series campaign later this month, took home the IceBreaker trophy in 2019. Regional star Sam Yarbrough was the winner of the final IceBreaker held at Myrtle Beach in 2020.

With Myrtle Beach’s closure, the IceBreaker was moved to Florence Motor Speedway beginning in 2021. Chad McCumbee took home the checkered flag that season, with NASCAR Xfinity Series star and 2020 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series National champion Josh Berry winning the race in 2022.

Below is the complete list of winners of the IceBreaker.

Year (Track)

Winner

2016 (Myrtle Beach Speedway)

Tommy Lemons Jr.

2017 (Myrtle Beach Speedway)

Lee Pulliam

2018 (Myrtle Beach Speedway)

Timothy Peters

2019 (Myrtle Beach Speedway)

Ty Gibbs

2020 (Myrtle Beach Speedway)

Sam Yarbrough

2021 (Florence Motor Speedway)

Chad McCumbee

2022 (Florence Motor Speedway)

Josh Berry

