IceBreaker 2022: TV channel, schedule, entry list and more for Florence Motor Speedway's season-opener

Tadd Haislop
·7 min read

An event that has become a crown jewel in short-track racing arrives this weekend at Florence Motor Speedway in Timmonsville, South Carolina.

True to its name, the 2022 IceBreaker at the 4/10-mile paved oval will be the first chance for Late Model Stock, Super Truck, Limited Late Model and Mini Stock drivers and teams to run their cars in feature events this year as the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series season nears.

RELATED: Watch the IceBreaker live on FloRacing

The entry list for the seventh annual IceBreaker is stuffed with talent, including drivers from the NASCAR national series and ARCA Menards Series ranks in Josh Berry, Jeb Burton, Mason Diaz, Thad Moffitt and Connor Mosack, to name a few.

All of the IceBreaker feature racing action can be seen live on FloRacing. Below is the schedule and entry list for this year’s kickoff to the short-track racing season at Florence Motor Speedway.

What TV channel is the IceBreaker on in 2022?

All feature racing action from the 2022 IceBreaker at Florence Motor Speedway can be viewed live on FloRacing, the new streaming home of all NASCAR Roots properties.

The IceBreaker will not be shown on a television network.

Below is the complete schedule for IceBreaker coverage on FloRacing.

Date

Start time

End time

How to watch

Saturday, Feb. 5

8 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET

FloRacing

52 Img 2111

IceBreaker 2022 schedule

Though the 2022 IceBreaker feature race action will take place Saturday evening, the weekend at Florence Motor Speedway is full of activity.

It begins with an optional testing session Thursday, when teams have the ability to test during an open session from noon to 5 p.m. ET. Teams will test again Friday afternoon in a rotating practice session at the same time.

All divisions will practice throughout the day Saturday before feature racing begins at 3 p.m. ET.

Below is the complete track schedule for the 2022 IceBreaker at Florence Motor Speedway.

  • Thursday, Feb. 3 (Optional)

Time

Event

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sign In / Park Trailers / Mount Practice Tires

Noon – 5 p.m.

Optional Open Practice

5:30 p.m.

Gates Closed

(All times ET)

  • Friday, Feb. 4

Time

Event

9:30 a.m.

Sign In

10 a.m.

Pit Gates Open / Park Trailers

10 a.m.

Mount / Work Race Tires (MUST leave in impound)

10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Late Model Inspection (All teams must be inspected prior to 2 p.m.)

Noon – 5 p.m.

Rotating Practice (LM-1hr/ST-20min/LLM-20min/SS-20min/MS-20min)

5:30 p.m.

Gates Closed

(All times ET)

  • Saturday, Feb. 5

Time

Event

8 a.m.

Pit Gates Open

9 a.m.

Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

10 – 10:30 a.m.

Late Model Practice (30 min)

10:35 – 10:55 a.m.

Super Truck Practice (20 min)

11 – 11:20 a.m.

Limited Late Models Practice (20 min)

11:30 – 11:50 a.m.

Street Stock Practice (20 min)

11:30 a.m.

Late Model Qualifying Inspection. Teams must stop work at this time. Track Officials
will come get you when it is your time to proceed to the inspection area.

11:55 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Mini Stocks Practice

12:30 p.m.

Grandstands Open

12:30 – 12:50 p.m.

Late Models line up for qualifying

1 p.m.

Start Euro qualifying for Late Models to determine
positions 1-35. All cars will be impounded on pit road. After Late Model qualifying, start Euro qualifying for Super Trucks-Limited Late Models-Street Stocks—Mini Stock

2:45 p.m.

Pre-Race Activities

3 p.m.

Features (Late Model: 125 Laps … Street Stocks: 50 Laps … Limited Late Models: 60 Laps … Super Trucks: 60 Laps … Mini Stocks:40 Laps

(All times ET)

24 Img 1764

IceBreaker 2022 entry list

More than 30 Late Model Stocks are entered for the 2022 IceBreaker’s main event, with several Super Trucks, Limited Late Models and Mini Stocks also appearing on the entry list.

Below is the list of drivers entered for this year’s event.

  • Late Model Stocks

Car No.

Driver

Hometown

Sponsors

Team

51

Matt Cox

Longs, SC

Aaron’s Sales and Lease

2

Brandon Pierce

Oak Ridge, NC

FREMONT PROPERTIES, SOLID ROCK CARRIERS, THUNDER ROAD HARLEY-DAVIDSON

Lee Pulliam Performance

55

Mark Wertz

Chesapeake, VA

CorvetteParts.net , Dunkin Donuts , J&J clearing and demolition

Mark Wertz Racing

70

Jeremy McDowell

Conway, SC

Carquest Auto Parts of Conway, Coastal Marine

94

Jamie Weatherford

Darlington, SC

Cannons Small Engine Repair

JW Racing

16

Matt Linker

Kannapolis, NC

AK Performance

AK Performance

12

Annabeth Barnes Crum

Charlotte, NC

Liberty Buick GMC

KHM Racing

88

Doug Barnes Jr

Forest Hill, MD

Barnes Paving

Barnes racing

95

Jacob Heafner

Dallas, NV

JH Graphic Designs, Heafners Towing and Recovery

Carroll Speedshop

99

Kade Brown

Denver, NC

Affordable RV’s, Carolina Driveline, Race City Steel

AK Performance

2

Justin Milliken

Shallotte, NC

Shallotte Electric, Bell and Bell Buick GMC

JM Racing

10

Janson Marchbanks

Anderson, SC

Door Tech LLC., Hy-Tec Speciality Coatings, Hedgecock Racing Enterprises, Robbie White Racing Engines

Hedgecock Racing Enterprises

77

Connor Hall

Granite Falls, NC

Breeden Concrete TowneBank First Team Automotive Jarrett Bay Boatworks Liquid Performance Knot Done Yet Sportfishing Release Fighting Chairs

Triple R Racing w/ Chad Bryant Racing

54

Justin Johnson

Rougemont, NC

Puryear Tank Lines

Justin Johnson Racing

44

Connor Jones

Jones Utilities

Justin Johnson racing

4

Connor Mosack

Rougemont, NC

Drive4puryear.com

Justin Johnson Racing

5

Carter Langley

Graphics Solutions

Justin Johnson Racing

18

David Roberts

28

Ryan Glenski

Mooresville, NC

RG Excavating

RG Racing

99

Austin Somero

Landrum, SC

Ted Cook Heating service

Somero Performance Racing

27

Coy Beard

Lexington, NC

Davis Performance

1

Trent Barnes

Forest Hill, MD

Barnes Paving Inc

Barnes Racing

8

Josh Berry

Mooresville, NC

IRacing, All Things Automotive

JR Motorsports

32

Zack Miracle

Indian Trail, NC

Miracle Dental Center

Miracle Motorsports

6

Mike Darne

Mooresville, NC

ABC hosiery. Gildan, Concord Auto Service

MDR

24

Mason Diaz

Manassas, VA

Solid Rock Carriers

MAD Motorsports

27

Jeb Burton

Halifax, VA

Puryear Tank Lines, State Water Heaters, Alsco Uniforms, Rich Mar Florist, Mincey Graphics

16

McCumbee-Elliott Racing

Ocean Isle Beach, NC

Aaron’s Sales and Lease

McCumbee-Elliott Racing

5

Bryant Barnhill

Conway, SC

Barnhill Realty Co.

Barnhill Motorsports

5

Casey Kelley

Hartsville, SC

Tobaccoville USA, Shugs Steakhouse, North industrial Machine

Kelley Racing

15

Ryan Millington

Statesville, NC

41

Magnum Tate

Hawk-McCall Racing

46

Thad Moffit

Mooresville, NC

Chad Bryant Racing

40

Taylor Satterfield

Nicholson, GA

Maverick Steel Buildings

Satterfield Racing

  • Super Trucks

Car No.

Driver

Hometown

Sponsors

Team

00

Jody Measmer

Sanford, NC

Fayetteville Heating &Air , Wynn Site Development, Solid Rock Carriers

Measamer-Usry

71

Adam Fulford

Supply, NC

Smithfield’s Chicken & BBQ

Fulford Motorsports

01

Jadan Bowling

Supply, NC

Global imports / east coast handrails

Jadan Bowling Motorsports

7

Strom Altman

Charelston, SC

Stokes Kia

5

Cody Kelley

Hartsville, SC

North Industrial, Tobaccoville USA

Kelley Racing

16

Adam McCumbee

Orum, SC

McCumbee home improvements Elliott auto sales city tire

McCumbee racing

0

Tristan McKee

Williamsburg, VA

7

Clint King

63

James Krakeel

1

Clay Thomas

41

James Hardin

Chadbourn, NC

22

Dusty Garus

Paragon Construction

  • Limited Late Models

Car No.

Driver

Hometown

Sponsors

Team

10

Lucas Williams

Andrews, SC

9-11 Motorsports

7

Tristan McKee

Williamsburg, VA

RV Warehouse

12

Eric Wallace

Salisbury, NC

Freedom Construction

Eric Wallace Racing

50

Boo Boo Dalton

Greensboro, NC

Hudson Auto Works

Ross Dalton Racing

81

Adam Murray

Middlesex, NC

Quality Preowned Trucks & Cars

25

Remington Prince

Moncks Corner, SC

Prince‘s towing and 360 concrete

Prince’s

00

Bobbi Tumbelston III

9

Charlie Watson

Lenoir, NC

Carroll’s Speedshop

Landon Devaughn

26

Will Bruorton

Andrews, SC

Three D Metal Works

Will Bruorton Racing

  • Mini Stocks

Car No.

Driver

Hometown

Sponsors

Team

19

BJ Thrasher

Pendelton, SC

Simpson automotive, sandys automotive, darnell construction, merideth battery

Thrasher motorsports

55

Randy Hewett

Supply, NC

90

Robert Strmiska

Lexington, NC

Leonard salvage recycling center, mainline equipment

Robert Strmiska racing L.L.C.

79

Bobby Taylor Jr.

Ladson, NC

Ridgeville Auto Salvage

Taylor Racing

21

Kevin Jackson

Florence, SC

Hatchell and Sons recycling, Jackson Painting

Jackson Racing

26

Ayden Gauthier

York, SC

Shamrock Nation, Digital ink Technology, Digital Color Ink

Shamrock Nation Racing

17

Nick Miller

York, SC

Shamrock Nation, Digital ink Technology, Digital Color Ink

Shamrock Nation Racing

02

Matt Briggs

Moncks, Corner

Self sponsored/family looking for help

Briggs Racing

64

Steven Truell

Winston Salem, NC

72

Brandon Johnson

Ridgeland, NC

Johnson quality air, SMJ home repairs

Johnson Racing

9

Lucas Williams

Andrews, SC

Echo 6 Shooting Park

Singleton Racing / 9-11 Motorsports

