IceBreaker 2022: TV channel, schedule, entry list and more for Florence Motor Speedway's season-opener

An event that has become a crown jewel in short-track racing arrives this weekend at Florence Motor Speedway in Timmonsville, South Carolina.

True to its name, the 2022 IceBreaker at the 4/10-mile paved oval will be the first chance for Late Model Stock, Super Truck, Limited Late Model and Mini Stock drivers and teams to run their cars in feature events this year as the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series season nears.

RELATED: Watch the IceBreaker live on FloRacing

The entry list for the seventh annual IceBreaker is stuffed with talent, including drivers from the NASCAR national series and ARCA Menards Series ranks in Josh Berry, Jeb Burton, Mason Diaz, Thad Moffitt and Connor Mosack, to name a few.

All of the IceBreaker feature racing action can be seen live on FloRacing. Below is the schedule and entry list for this year’s kickoff to the short-track racing season at Florence Motor Speedway.

What TV channel is the IceBreaker on in 2022?

All feature racing action from the 2022 IceBreaker at Florence Motor Speedway can be viewed live on FloRacing, the new streaming home of all NASCAR Roots properties.

The IceBreaker will not be shown on a television network.

Below is the complete schedule for IceBreaker coverage on FloRacing.

Date Start time End time How to watch Saturday, Feb. 5 8 p.m. ET 9:30 p.m. ET FloRacing

IceBreaker 2022 schedule

Though the 2022 IceBreaker feature race action will take place Saturday evening, the weekend at Florence Motor Speedway is full of activity.

It begins with an optional testing session Thursday, when teams have the ability to test during an open session from noon to 5 p.m. ET. Teams will test again Friday afternoon in a rotating practice session at the same time.

All divisions will practice throughout the day Saturday before feature racing begins at 3 p.m. ET.

Below is the complete track schedule for the 2022 IceBreaker at Florence Motor Speedway.

Thursday, Feb. 3 (Optional)

Time Event 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sign In / Park Trailers / Mount Practice Tires Noon – 5 p.m. Optional Open Practice 5:30 p.m. Gates Closed

(All times ET)

Friday, Feb. 4

Time Event 9:30 a.m. Sign In 10 a.m. Pit Gates Open / Park Trailers 10 a.m. Mount / Work Race Tires (MUST leave in impound) 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Late Model Inspection (All teams must be inspected prior to 2 p.m.) Noon – 5 p.m. Rotating Practice (LM-1hr/ST-20min/LLM-20min/SS-20min/MS-20min) 5:30 p.m. Gates Closed

(All times ET)

Saturday, Feb. 5

Time Event 8 a.m. Pit Gates Open 9 a.m. Mandatory Driver’s Meeting 10 – 10:30 a.m. Late Model Practice (30 min) 10:35 – 10:55 a.m. Super Truck Practice (20 min) 11 – 11:20 a.m. Limited Late Models Practice (20 min) 11:30 – 11:50 a.m. Street Stock Practice (20 min) 11:30 a.m. Late Model Qualifying Inspection. Teams must stop work at this time. Track Officials

will come get you when it is your time to proceed to the inspection area. 11:55 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Mini Stocks Practice 12:30 p.m. Grandstands Open 12:30 – 12:50 p.m. Late Models line up for qualifying 1 p.m. Start Euro qualifying for Late Models to determine

positions 1-35. All cars will be impounded on pit road. After Late Model qualifying, start Euro qualifying for Super Trucks-Limited Late Models-Street Stocks—Mini Stock 2:45 p.m. Pre-Race Activities 3 p.m. Features (Late Model: 125 Laps … Street Stocks: 50 Laps … Limited Late Models: 60 Laps … Super Trucks: 60 Laps … Mini Stocks:40 Laps

(All times ET)

IceBreaker 2022 entry list

More than 30 Late Model Stocks are entered for the 2022 IceBreaker’s main event, with several Super Trucks, Limited Late Models and Mini Stocks also appearing on the entry list.

Below is the list of drivers entered for this year’s event.

Late Model Stocks

Car No. Driver Hometown Sponsors Team 51 Matt Cox Longs, SC Aaron’s Sales and Lease – 2 Brandon Pierce Oak Ridge, NC FREMONT PROPERTIES, SOLID ROCK CARRIERS, THUNDER ROAD HARLEY-DAVIDSON Lee Pulliam Performance 55 Mark Wertz Chesapeake, VA CorvetteParts.net , Dunkin Donuts , J&J clearing and demolition Mark Wertz Racing 70 Jeremy McDowell Conway, SC Carquest Auto Parts of Conway, Coastal Marine – 94 Jamie Weatherford Darlington, SC Cannons Small Engine Repair JW Racing 16 Matt Linker Kannapolis, NC AK Performance AK Performance 12 Annabeth Barnes Crum Charlotte, NC Liberty Buick GMC KHM Racing 88 Doug Barnes Jr Forest Hill, MD Barnes Paving Barnes racing 95 Jacob Heafner Dallas, NV JH Graphic Designs, Heafners Towing and Recovery Carroll Speedshop 99 Kade Brown Denver, NC Affordable RV’s, Carolina Driveline, Race City Steel AK Performance 2 Justin Milliken Shallotte, NC Shallotte Electric, Bell and Bell Buick GMC JM Racing 10 Janson Marchbanks Anderson, SC Door Tech LLC., Hy-Tec Speciality Coatings, Hedgecock Racing Enterprises, Robbie White Racing Engines Hedgecock Racing Enterprises 77 Connor Hall Granite Falls, NC Breeden Concrete TowneBank First Team Automotive Jarrett Bay Boatworks Liquid Performance Knot Done Yet Sportfishing Release Fighting Chairs Triple R Racing w/ Chad Bryant Racing 54 Justin Johnson Rougemont, NC Puryear Tank Lines Justin Johnson Racing 44 Connor Jones Jones Utilities Justin Johnson racing 4 Connor Mosack Rougemont, NC Drive4puryear.com Justin Johnson Racing 5 Carter Langley – Graphics Solutions Justin Johnson Racing 18 David Roberts – – – 28 Ryan Glenski Mooresville, NC RG Excavating RG Racing 99 Austin Somero Landrum, SC Ted Cook Heating service Somero Performance Racing 27 Coy Beard Lexington, NC Davis Performance 1 Trent Barnes Forest Hill, MD Barnes Paving Inc Barnes Racing 8 Josh Berry Mooresville, NC IRacing, All Things Automotive JR Motorsports 32 Zack Miracle Indian Trail, NC Miracle Dental Center Miracle Motorsports 6 Mike Darne Mooresville, NC ABC hosiery. Gildan, Concord Auto Service MDR 24 Mason Diaz Manassas, VA Solid Rock Carriers MAD Motorsports 27 Jeb Burton Halifax, VA Puryear Tank Lines, State Water Heaters, Alsco Uniforms, Rich Mar Florist, Mincey Graphics – 16 McCumbee-Elliott Racing Ocean Isle Beach, NC Aaron’s Sales and Lease McCumbee-Elliott Racing 5 Bryant Barnhill Conway, SC Barnhill Realty Co. Barnhill Motorsports 5 Casey Kelley Hartsville, SC Tobaccoville USA, Shugs Steakhouse, North industrial Machine Kelley Racing 15 Ryan Millington Statesville, NC – – 41 Magnum Tate – – Hawk-McCall Racing 46 Thad Moffit Mooresville, NC – Chad Bryant Racing 40 Taylor Satterfield Nicholson, GA Maverick Steel Buildings Satterfield Racing

Super Trucks

Car No. Driver Hometown Sponsors Team 00 Jody Measmer Sanford, NC Fayetteville Heating &Air , Wynn Site Development, Solid Rock Carriers Measamer-Usry 71 Adam Fulford Supply, NC Smithfield’s Chicken & BBQ Fulford Motorsports 01 Jadan Bowling Supply, NC Global imports / east coast handrails Jadan Bowling Motorsports 7 Strom Altman Charelston, SC Stokes Kia 5 Cody Kelley Hartsville, SC North Industrial, Tobaccoville USA Kelley Racing 16 Adam McCumbee Orum, SC McCumbee home improvements Elliott auto sales city tire McCumbee racing 0 Tristan McKee Williamsburg, VA – – 7 Clint King – – – 63 James Krakeel – – – 1 Clay Thomas – – – 41 James Hardin Chadbourn, NC – – 22 Dusty Garus – Paragon Construction –

Limited Late Models

Car No. Driver Hometown Sponsors Team 10 Lucas Williams Andrews, SC – 9-11 Motorsports 7 Tristan McKee Williamsburg, VA RV Warehouse – 12 Eric Wallace Salisbury, NC Freedom Construction Eric Wallace Racing 50 Boo Boo Dalton Greensboro, NC Hudson Auto Works Ross Dalton Racing 81 Adam Murray Middlesex, NC Quality Preowned Trucks & Cars – 25 Remington Prince Moncks Corner, SC Prince‘s towing and 360 concrete Prince’s 00 Bobbi Tumbelston III – – – 9 Charlie Watson Lenoir, NC – Carroll’s Speedshop – Landon Devaughn – – – 26 Will Bruorton Andrews, SC Three D Metal Works Will Bruorton Racing

Mini Stocks