IceBreaker 2022: TV channel, schedule, entry list and more for Florence Motor Speedway's season-opener Copy

IceBreaker 2022: TV channel, schedule, entry list and more for Florence Motor Speedway's season-opener
An event that has become a crown jewel in short-track racing arrives this weekend at Florence Motor Speedway in Timmonsville, South Carolina.
True to its name, the 2022 IceBreaker at the 4/10-mile paved oval will be the first chance for Late Model Stock, Super Truck, Limited Late Model and Mini Stock drivers and teams to run their cars in feature events this year as the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series season nears.
The entry list for the seventh annual IceBreaker is stuffed with talent, including drivers from the NASCAR national series and ARCA Menards Series ranks in Josh Berry, Jeb Burton, Mason Diaz, Thad Moffitt and Connor Mosack, to name a few.
With the addition of Keen Parts and CorvetteParts.net as partners, the IceBreaker in 2022 will award $10,000 to the winner, up from $5,000 in previous years.
All of the IceBreaker feature racing action can be seen live on FloRacing. Below is the schedule and entry list for this year’s kickoff to the short-track racing season at Florence Motor Speedway.
What TV channel is the IceBreaker on in 2022?
All feature racing action from the 2022 IceBreaker at Florence Motor Speedway can be viewed live on FloRacing, the new streaming home of all NASCAR Roots properties.
The IceBreaker will not be shown on a television network.
Below is the complete schedule for IceBreaker coverage on FloRacing.
Date
Start time
End time
How to watch
Saturday, Feb. 5
3 p.m. ET
9:30 p.m. ET
IceBreaker 2022 schedule
Though the 2022 IceBreaker feature race action will take place Saturday evening, the weekend at Florence Motor Speedway is full of activity.
It begins with an optional testing session Thursday, when teams have the ability to test during an open session from noon to 5 p.m. ET. Teams will test again Friday afternoon in a rotating practice session at the same time.
All divisions will practice throughout the day Saturday before feature racing begins at 3 p.m. ET.
Below is the complete track schedule for the 2022 IceBreaker at Florence Motor Speedway.
Thursday, Feb. 3 (Optional)
Time
Event
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sign In / Park Trailers / Mount Practice Tires
Noon – 5 p.m.
Optional Open Practice
5:30 p.m.
Gates Closed
(All times ET)
Friday, Feb. 4
Time
Event
9:30 a.m.
Sign In
10 a.m.
Pit Gates Open / Park Trailers
10 a.m.
Mount / Work Race Tires (MUST leave in impound)
10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Late Model Inspection (All teams must be inspected prior to 2 p.m.)
Noon – 5 p.m.
Rotating Practice (LM-1hr/ST-20min/LLM-20min/SS-20min/MS-20min)
5:30 p.m.
Gates Closed
(All times ET)
Saturday, Feb. 5
Time
Event
8 a.m.
Pit Gates Open
9 a.m.
Mandatory Driver’s Meeting
10 – 10:30 a.m.
Late Model Practice (30 min)
10:35 – 10:55 a.m.
Super Truck Practice (20 min)
11 – 11:20 a.m.
Limited Late Models Practice (20 min)
11:30 – 11:50 a.m.
Street Stock Practice (20 min)
11:30 a.m.
Late Model Qualifying Inspection. Teams must stop work at this time. Track Officials
11:55 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Mini Stocks Practice
12:30 p.m.
Grandstands Open
12:30 – 12:50 p.m.
Late Models line up for qualifying
1 p.m.
Start Euro qualifying for Late Models to determine
2:45 p.m.
Pre-Race Activities
3 p.m.
Features (Late Model: 125 Laps … Street Stocks: 50 Laps … Limited Late Models: 60 Laps … Super Trucks: 60 Laps … Mini Stocks:40 Laps
(All times ET)
IceBreaker 2022 entry list
More than 30 Late Model Stocks are entered for the 2022 IceBreaker’s main event, with several Super Trucks, Limited Late Models and Mini Stocks also appearing on the entry list.
Below is the list of drivers entered for this year’s event.
Late Model Stocks
Car No.
Driver
Hometown
Sponsors
Team
51
Matt Cox
Longs, SC
Aaron’s Sales and Lease
–
2
Brandon Pierce
Oak Ridge, NC
FREMONT PROPERTIES, SOLID ROCK CARRIERS, THUNDER ROAD HARLEY-DAVIDSON
Lee Pulliam Performance
55
Mark Wertz
Chesapeake, VA
CorvetteParts.net , Dunkin Donuts , J&J clearing and demolition
Mark Wertz Racing
70
Jeremy McDowell
Conway, SC
Carquest Auto Parts of Conway, Coastal Marine
–
94
Jamie Weatherford
Darlington, SC
Cannons Small Engine Repair
JW Racing
16
Matt Linker
Kannapolis, NC
AK Performance
AK Performance
12
Annabeth Barnes Crum
Charlotte, NC
Liberty Buick GMC
KHM Racing
88
Doug Barnes Jr
Forest Hill, MD
Barnes Paving
Barnes racing
95
Jacob Heafner
Dallas, NV
JH Graphic Designs, Heafners Towing and Recovery
Carroll Speedshop
99
Kade Brown
Denver, NC
Affordable RV’s, Carolina Driveline, Race City Steel
AK Performance
2
Justin Milliken
Shallotte, NC
Shallotte Electric, Bell and Bell Buick GMC
JM Racing
10
Janson Marchbanks
Anderson, SC
Door Tech LLC., Hy-Tec Speciality Coatings, Hedgecock Racing Enterprises, Robbie White Racing Engines
Hedgecock Racing Enterprises
77
Connor Hall
Granite Falls, NC
Breeden Concrete TowneBank First Team Automotive Jarrett Bay Boatworks Liquid Performance Knot Done Yet Sportfishing Release Fighting Chairs
Triple R Racing w/ Chad Bryant Racing
54
Justin Johnson
Rougemont, NC
Puryear Tank Lines
Justin Johnson Racing
44
Connor Jones
Jones Utilities
Justin Johnson racing
4
Connor Mosack
Rougemont, NC
Drive4puryear.com
Justin Johnson Racing
5
Carter Langley
–
Graphics Solutions
Justin Johnson Racing
18
David Roberts
–
–
–
28
Ryan Glenski
Mooresville, NC
RG Excavating
RG Racing
99
Austin Somero
Landrum, SC
Ted Cook Heating service
Somero Performance Racing
27
Coy Beard
Lexington, NC
Davis Performance
1
Trent Barnes
Forest Hill, MD
Barnes Paving Inc
Barnes Racing
8
Josh Berry
Mooresville, NC
IRacing, All Things Automotive
JR Motorsports
32
Zack Miracle
Indian Trail, NC
Miracle Dental Center
Miracle Motorsports
6
Mike Darne
Mooresville, NC
ABC hosiery. Gildan, Concord Auto Service
MDR
24
Mason Diaz
Manassas, VA
Solid Rock Carriers
MAD Motorsports
27
Jeb Burton
Halifax, VA
Puryear Tank Lines, State Water Heaters, Alsco Uniforms, Rich Mar Florist, Mincey Graphics
–
16
McCumbee-Elliott Racing
Ocean Isle Beach, NC
Aaron’s Sales and Lease
McCumbee-Elliott Racing
5
Bryant Barnhill
Conway, SC
Barnhill Realty Co.
Barnhill Motorsports
5
Casey Kelley
Hartsville, SC
Tobaccoville USA, Shugs Steakhouse, North industrial Machine
Kelley Racing
15
Ryan Millington
Statesville, NC
–
–
41
Magnum Tate
–
–
Hawk-McCall Racing
46
Thad Moffit
Mooresville, NC
–
Chad Bryant Racing
40
Taylor Satterfield
Nicholson, GA
Maverick Steel Buildings
Satterfield Racing
Super Trucks
Car No.
Driver
Hometown
Sponsors
Team
00
Jody Measmer
Sanford, NC
Fayetteville Heating &Air , Wynn Site Development, Solid Rock Carriers
Measamer-Usry
71
Adam Fulford
Supply, NC
Smithfield’s Chicken & BBQ
Fulford Motorsports
01
Jadan Bowling
Supply, NC
Global imports / east coast handrails
Jadan Bowling Motorsports
7
Strom Altman
Charelston, SC
Stokes Kia
5
Cody Kelley
Hartsville, SC
North Industrial, Tobaccoville USA
Kelley Racing
16
Adam McCumbee
Orum, SC
McCumbee home improvements Elliott auto sales city tire
McCumbee racing
0
Tristan McKee
Williamsburg, VA
–
–
7
Clint King
–
–
–
63
James Krakeel
–
–
–
1
Clay Thomas
–
–
–
41
James Hardin
Chadbourn, NC
–
–
22
Dusty Garus
–
Paragon Construction
–
Limited Late Models
Car No.
Driver
Hometown
Sponsors
Team
10
Lucas Williams
Andrews, SC
–
9-11 Motorsports
7
Tristan McKee
Williamsburg, VA
RV Warehouse
–
12
Eric Wallace
Salisbury, NC
Freedom Construction
Eric Wallace Racing
50
Boo Boo Dalton
Greensboro, NC
Hudson Auto Works
Ross Dalton Racing
81
Adam Murray
Middlesex, NC
Quality Preowned Trucks & Cars
–
25
Remington Prince
Moncks Corner, SC
Prince‘s towing and 360 concrete
Prince’s
00
Bobbi Tumbelston III
–
–
–
9
Charlie Watson
Lenoir, NC
–
Carroll’s Speedshop
–
Landon Devaughn
–
–
–
26
Will Bruorton
Andrews, SC
Three D Metal Works
Will Bruorton Racing
Mini Stocks
Car No.
Driver
Hometown
Sponsors
Team
19
BJ Thrasher
Pendelton, SC
Simpson automotive, sandys automotive, darnell construction, merideth battery
Thrasher motorsports
55
Randy Hewett
Supply, NC
–
–
90
Robert Strmiska
Lexington, NC
Leonard salvage recycling center, mainline equipment
Robert Strmiska racing L.L.C.
79
Bobby Taylor Jr.
Ladson, NC
Ridgeville Auto Salvage
Taylor Racing
21
Kevin Jackson
Florence, SC
Hatchell and Sons recycling, Jackson Painting
Jackson Racing
26
Ayden Gauthier
York, SC
Shamrock Nation, Digital ink Technology, Digital Color Ink
Shamrock Nation Racing
17
Nick Miller
York, SC
Shamrock Nation, Digital ink Technology, Digital Color Ink
Shamrock Nation Racing
02
Matt Briggs
Moncks, Corner
Self sponsored/family looking for help
Briggs Racing
64
Steven Truell
Winston Salem, NC
–
–
72
Brandon Johnson
Ridgeland, NC
Johnson quality air, SMJ home repairs
Johnson Racing
9
Lucas Williams
Andrews, SC
Echo 6 Shooting Park
Singleton Racing / 9-11 Motorsports