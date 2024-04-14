Ice Wolves sweep Amarillo Wranglers, advance in Roberson Cup Playoffs
Apr. 13—Johnny Johannson, Yusaku Ando and Olivier Lamothe all scored in the third period, Jackson Fuller made 20 saves and the New Mexico Ice Wolves beat the Amarillo Wranglers 6-3 and advanced in the Roberson Cup Playoffs.
Coming off a 2-1 series-opening win on Friday night, Amarillo's Ben Ivey scored 15 seconds into the first period to hand the Wranglers a 1-0 lead. Three straight goals from Bryce Johnson, Michael Schermerhorn and Graham Harris across the first and second periods put Albuquerque on top 3-1 before a strong third period finish at Outpost Ice Arenas set up a best-of-three series sweep.
The Ice Wolves will face the Lone Star Brahmas in the second round of the playoffs. Game times have not been announced yet.