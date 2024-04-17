Ice Wolves and Brahmas to face off in Robertson Cup Playoff series

Apr. 16—Game times and locations for the New Mexico Ice Wolves' second-round Robertson Cup Playoff series against the Lone Star Brahmas were announced on Monday.

Games one and two in the best-of-five series will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at NYTEX Sports Centre, the home arena of the Brahmas in North Richland Hills, Texas. Games three and four (if necessary) will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque.

If necessary, game five would be hosted back at NYTEX Sports Centre next Saturday at 6:30 p.m.