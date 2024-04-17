Advertisement

Ice Wolves and Brahmas to face off in Robertson Cup Playoff series

Journal Staff Report, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
Apr. 16—Game times and locations for the New Mexico Ice Wolves' second-round Robertson Cup Playoff series against the Lone Star Brahmas were announced on Monday.

Games one and two in the best-of-five series will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at NYTEX Sports Centre, the home arena of the Brahmas in North Richland Hills, Texas. Games three and four (if necessary) will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque.

If necessary, game five would be hosted back at NYTEX Sports Centre next Saturday at 6:30 p.m.