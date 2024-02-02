Ice Spice’s see-through striped catsuit is a literal optical illusion

We may be quite a few months away from Halloween (eight to be specific, now that we're *finally* in February) but it seems Ice Spice is already looking ahead to spooky szn for fashion inspo. At least if her latest look is anything to go by.

The artist attended the 2024 Spotify Best New Artist Party in LA last night (February 1), treating fellow guests to a performance at the event too, but it's her outfit we're here to talk about today. A typically daring ensemble from Ice, she went braless in a see-through skintight stripey catsuit consisting of alternating nude and black panels.

Wearing nude knickers beneath the design, Ice Spice accessorised with plenty of bling. The ankle straps of her black heeled sandals featured sparkly chain straps, and she wore a bedazzled watch on her wrist as well as a silver chain necklace featuring an XL nameplate that read "Princess".

Alberto E. Rodriguez - Getty Images

With the stripes running vertically down the entirety of the catsuit, it does end up looking a bit like an optical illusion if you stare at the pics long enough. But there's no denying the resemblance of the design to the iconic black and white striped suit from Beetlejuice. Though admittedly with a naked dressing twist.

Ice Spice shared further pics of her look on Instagram with her followers flooding the comments section with heart-eyes emojis.

It's the latest sheer look in as many weeks from Ice. She celebrated her birthday at the beginning of January in a *very* see-through little black dress that clearly showed off the matching lace bra and tiny thong she wore underneath.

Yep, consider this your sign naked dressing is going nowhere for 2024.

