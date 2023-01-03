This ice-level video of Jake DeBrusk's Winter Classic game-winning goal is great

This ice-level video of DeBrusk's Winter Classic game-winning goal is great originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jake DeBrusk played the role of hero for the Boston Bruins in their 2023 Winter Classic matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The Bruins entered the game as the second-highest scoring team in the NHL, and yet they didn't find the back of the net until 7:46 into the third period when DeBrusk scored from the low slot. It was the type of greasy goal that's become commonplace in these outdoor matchups when the ice conditions are not as strong as a normal game.

DeBrusk gave the Bruins their first lead at 2-1 when he capitalized on a rebound in front of the net with 2:24 remaining in the third period.

Check out a unique view of DeBrusk's second goal with this ice-level video from TNT:

The Bruins held on over the final two minutes for a 2-1 victory -- the same score from the 2010 Winter Classic when Boston overcame a late 1-0 deficit and beat the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime at Fenway Park.

DeBrusk is enjoying the best season of his Bruins career so far with 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 36 games. He has scored a lot of clutch goals in his tenure with the Bruins, and two of the biggest came Monday in the Winter Classic.