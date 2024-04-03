Ice Hockey Women's World Championship: Great Britain lose 7-1 to Slovakia

Great Britain lost 7-1 against top seeds Slovakia in Division 1 Group B of the Ice Hockey Women's World Championship in Latvia.

Slovakia took control of the tie with two early goals in Riga.

Katie Marsden gave GB hope with a low shot into the bottom corner as they ended the opening period just 2-1 down.

But the Group B leaders pulled away with four goals in the middle period and extended their lead with a seventh in the final minute.

Ema Galisova led the scoring with two of Slovakia's seven goals.

Marsden was named GB's player of the game while goaltender Andrea Risianova picked up the award for Slovakia following a series of fine saves in the final period to help secure their third-straight win.

Britain are five points behind Slovakia after one win, a defeat and an overtime loss in their three matches - the top side will be promoted to Division 1 Group A.

GB play Slovenia on Friday, 5 April, before facing hosts Latvia in their final game the following day.