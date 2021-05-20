Ice hockey skills facility coming to Dundee Park

May 20—ANDOVER — Dundee Park already has a dance studio, a music school, stylist salons, a fitness center and an auto workshop, among other businesses.

So why not a miniature ice rink?

Some time this summer, a franchise called ELEV802-Boston, tied to a hockey training center in Essex, Vermont, will open up in the space formerly occupied by Yang's Fitness Center at 5 Dundee Park.

Jon Hutcheon, manager and owner of the franchise, said the company was drawn to Dundee Park for a number of reasons, including convenient access to downtown Andover and parking.

Building 5, which is where ELEV802-Boston will be located, is suited to their needs and will enable the company to install a training size ice rink of 75-by-45 feet, fitness rooms, skills areas, office and retail support, he said.

"As a group we could not be more excited to open ELEV802 Boston here in Andover," he said. "I think we will bring something new to the community and the town that will be exciting for all local hockey players from youth to pro. We are excited to work with many players from the area, as well as the Andover Hockey Association."

He expected an agreement to be signed with the local youth hockey organization some time this week.

Hutcheon, 36, originally from Billerica, brings with him an impressive hockey coaching pedigree.

ANDOVER — Since 2011 he has run a company called High End Hockey, which he operated primarily in the summer out of various rinks in the region including Phillips Andover, Breakaway in Tewksbury, the Valley Forum in Lawrence and others.

His skills programs were attended by just nine young hockey players in the first year, but quickly expanded over the years to include more players and more rinks.

In the winter, Hutcheon coached. He worked with the Neponset Valley River Rats for a number of years, the Boston Senior Rangers, and most recently South Kent Selects Academy, among others, frequently wracking up strong winning records and bringing home a number of championships.

Story continues

"Then I'd come back in the summer and run High End Hockey," he said.

His training has been sought by professional teams, including the St. Louis Blues, who won the Stanley Cup in 2019 against the Boston Bruins.

"Having our facility allows us to train kids year-round," he said. "It's not just a summer specialty like High End Hockey."

Over the years, Hutcheon has coached kids from youth level all the way to the NHL, including Chris Kreider, a Boxford native who now plays for the New York Rangers. He's coached Brian Dumoulin, who came from Biddeford, Maine, and now plays for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In the summer of 2018, he said, he ran a 3-on-3 league with players like Matt Grzelcyk of Charlestown, who now plays for the Boston Bruins.

He said Shayne Gostisbehere, who now plays for the Philadelphia Flyers, "started with us at 16."

"Every time I talk to a family (of a prospective player) I tell them how lucky we are that these guys come and skate with us," Hutcheon said. "The fact they choose us shows something about our program. I am extremely fortunate to work with the players I work with — from learn-to-play all the way to the NHL."

The secret to the success of a smaller rink, he said, is that it increases the number of times each player touches the puck, and it's "double the workout." He said the smaller size lends itself to more of a classroom setting.

"You learn so much faster," he said, adding that his facility will be kind of a one-stop-shop for skating, gym workouts and education.

Ellen Keller, vice president of Commercial Real Estate for Ozzy Properties, said the company was "proud to bring new business to downtown Andover."

Kevin Sneddon, president and director of operations of ELEV802 commented, "We are extremely fortunate to team up with Jon Hutcheon and his partners to bring our brand to the Boston area, and in particular, the Andover community."