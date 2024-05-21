Ice Cube Reveals If He Would Ever Offer Another Rookie A Multi-Million Dollar Big3 Deal Like Caitlin Clark’s

Everything O’Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson touches turns into gold, and sports is of no exception.

His Big3 basketball league has not only become an enjoyable venture for him, but has also proven to be a lucrative business, as it recently sold its first franchise for $10,000,000. Aside from the defining moment, the seven-year-old sports venture has also made a mark in the way women’s basketball is valued, monetarily.

In March, Cube revealed that he offered No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick Caitlin Clark $10M — initially reported to be for $5M — to play in his league — but she ultimately declined. The rookie went on to the WNBA’s Indiana Fever, after claiming that she didn’t know much about the Big3 offer.

“To be honest, I found out about the BIG3 thing at the exact time you all did, and my main focus is on just playing basketball,” she said. “I honestly don’t talk about those things with really anybody. I have other people that deal with it, and they haven’t said a word to me about it.”

Following Clark’s decision, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer posted a statement on behalf of the 3-on-3 league, blasting the “NBA Mob” for deterring the 22-year-old from his hefty offer.

“We have reason to believe these male agents and executives controlling the sport never even shared our trailblazing offer with Caitlin let alone facilitated Caitlin meeting with the BIG3 to discuss the opportunity,” the letter titled “The Entrenched Pro Basketball System Fails Caitlin Clark And Women Athletes,” read.

In an exclusive interview with VIBE — regarding another venture he has coming within food industry — the multi-hyphenate phenom answered if he would ever offer another rare deal like that of Clark’s to a rookie athlete.

“I don’t know. It’s a unique situation,” he said. “Her impact on the ratings is something that’s undeniable. She was doing better ratings than the NBA. As a league, you want that kind of star power. It would raise the bar for everybody. If another player come along with that kind of impact, of course, we would go after them.”

Speaking to the advantages of Clark’s skills, he added, “It’s something that our sponsors and everybody was looking at, and if we would’ve landed her, it would have meant the league would’ve been able to collect more dollars from all our partners and sponsors. It would’ve been a big win for the whole league.”

Following the WNBA draft, Clark’s new annual salary was revealed, showing that she’d be making merely a fraction of the millions that Cube offered her. Reportedly, Clark will make $338,056 amid her four-year contract. Since the onset of the WNBA preseason, the Fever have only scored one W against the Atlanta Dream. In the regular season, the team has taken all L’s, thus far.

Like any major sports league, the West Coast icon shared his plans to make the Big3 league bigger than just “a rolling All-Star event.”

Having his first franchise in Los Angeles now, Cube added that he wants to expand and have home arenas all over the nation — even in London.

“We’d love to be in Toronto, New York, Miami, Chicago, the Bay Area, DC area, Baltimore, DMV, St. Louis, Kansas City, Detroit,” he expressed. “We’d love to be in Jersey. We actually got a game in Newark this year.”

