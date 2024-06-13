Ice Cube discusses the BIG3 entering its 7th season, returning to NorCal & the passing of Jerry West

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Ice Cube, the award winning rapper, actor and co-founder of the BIG3, joins FOX40’s Sean Cunningham on Monday morning to talk about the 3-on-3 basketball league entering its seventh year of existence and tipping off the 2024 season in Oakland on Saturday.

The BIG3’s season will run 10 weeks in a new city every Saturday. Oakland will be the closest the league will come to Sacramento, as it will make other stops in cities like Tampa, Baltimore, Anaheim, Portland and Boston.

The 3-on-3 league features a number of former NBA and college players, as well as several NBA legends and Hall-of-Famers among the head coaches of the 12 BIG3 teams.

During the seven seasons there have been a number of former Sacramento Kings players to play in the BIG3, like Mike Bibby, Metta Sandiford-Artest (Ron Artest), Cuttino Mobley and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.

This year will feature former Kings players like Donte Greene, Corey Brewer, Reggie Evans, Darnell Jackson and Royce White.

Leandro Barbosa, who will be entering his third season later this year as an assistant coach on the coaching staff of Kings head coach Mike Brown, will return to play with the Ball Hogs. He has played in the BIG3 since 2021 and last year finished second in the league behind Joe Johnson as the BIG3’s leading scorer.

Saturday’s season-opening event will tip-off at 1:00 p.m. at the Oakland Arena.

Cube, who is also a lifelong Los Angeles Lakers fan, also reacted to the passing of Hall-of-Famer Jerry West, who died earlier in the morning at the age of 86.

“He was always there, he was always part of Los Angeles,” Cube told FOX40. “He was always respected in the city, like a Tommy LaSorda. He was a great general manager, he brought championships to Los Angeles … He brought in Kobe Bryant.”

West played for the Lakers from 1960-1974, winning a championship in 1972 and was a 14-time All-Star. He served as head coach of the Lakers from 1976-1979, before transitioning into the team’s front office, becoming general manager in 1982 and winning eight more NBA titles during his role as an executive.

“Just a great man,” Cube said. “All of basketball fans are hurting today but the tears are falling a little harder in Los Angeles.”

