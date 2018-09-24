Ice Cube calls Raiders' winless start after Khalil Mack trade 'Football 101'

Sunday wasn't a good day for the Raiders and superfan Ice Cube.

Amidst reports of a divided Raiders front office, the rapper watched his team fall to 0-3 after the Silver and Black blew another fourth-quarter lead.

To make matters worse for Cube and the rest of Raider Nation, Khalil Mack kept doing Khalil Mack things for his new team.

Mack forced Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford to fumble early in the fourth quarter, and the Bears kicked a go-ahead field goal on the ensuing drive.

The Bears held on, improved to 2-1 and took sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

The Raiders, meanwhile, still are searching for their first win of the Second Jon Gruden Era. Minutes before the Bears kicked off in the desert, Ice Cube gave his diagnosis of what ails the winless Raiders.

Football 101: Lose your best player, expect to be O-3 pic.twitter.com/NxpMjM9oEA — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 23, 2018

The season isn't yet halfway home, and this Raiders trade keeps blowin' up.



