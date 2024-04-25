Ice Cube Blasts “NBA Mob” For Allegedly Blocking BIG3’s $10M Offer To Caitlin Clark

Ice Cube and the BIG3 are accusing figures associated with what the owner calls the “NBA Mob” of deterring basketball star Caitlin Clark from considering their $10 million contract offer.

In an open letter originally posted on OutKick and later shared to Ice Cube’s own website, BIG3 cofounder Jeff Kwatinetz charged executives and agents within the sports industry with colluding to not present their offer to Clark despite it being several times larger than the annual salary for the WNBA’s top paid player.

“We have reason to believe these male agents and executives controlling the sport never even shared our trailblazing offer with Caitlin let alone facilitated Caitlin meeting with the BIG3 to discuss the opportunity,” the letter, titled “The Entrenched Pro Basketball System Fails Caitlin Clark And Women Athletes,” reads.

Rapper Ice Cube attends the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Basketball Game at State Farm Arena on August 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kwatinetz’s op-ed also blasted those alleged “gatekeepers” of doing Clark a disservice by placing their own interests and that of the NBA over their client’s. “From our perspective, these representatives don’t seem to work for an individual client like Caitlin. They seem to work for the NBA mob, as their client list is a who’s who of NBA players.”

The letter also lambasted those unnamed figures for supressing the growth and opportunities for women looking to pursue professional basketball careers. “Do we expect them to prioritize Caitlin over the NBA – the top employer of their most highly paid clients? The NBA commands by fear, and they make sure their industry of agents, lawyers, managers and networks stay in line.

Caitlin Clark poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected first overall pick by the Indiana Fever during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City.

“And that line is to prevent BIG3 success, even if it stunts the growth of women’s basketball. Amid current negotiations of critical NBA new media deals, you can imagine the pressure on the NBA feeder system easily trumps any of Caitlin’s or other promising woman players’ best interests.”

One piece of evidence Kwatinetz’ lengthy read pointed to was their two-year contract offer to Clark prior to the WNBA Draft, which would’ve netted the former Iowa Hawkeyes star over $10 million annually, as opposed to the four-year contract worth a total of $338,056 she inked with the WNBA’s Indiana Fever.

“Ten million dollars of salary over two years, a percentage of team ownership worth millions, fifty percent of merchandising revenues from her name and likeness and ownership of a BIG3 documentary with a seven-figure advance. In total, we’re talking fifteen million dollars or more to merely play a ten-game season. While still allowing her to play in the WNBA.”

Jeff Kwatinetz (L) and Ice Cube look on during BIG3 – Week Seven at the Orleans Arena on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When asked about the BIG3’s offer, Clark appeared to be aware of their bid, but expressed her desire to dedicate her attention to the sport rather than the business around it. “To be honest, I found out about the BIG3 thing at the exact time you all did, and my main focus is on just playing basketball,” she said at the time.

“I honestly don’t talk about those things with really anybody. I have other people that deal with it, and they haven’t said a word to me about it. My main focus is on this team and helping us find a way to beat Colorado and hopefully win another one after that.”

