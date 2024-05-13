Ice Cube’s BIG3 Basketball League Sells First Franchise For $10 Million

Ice Cube’s BIG3 league has sold its first franchise in a whopping $10 million deal as the BIG3 continues its plans for expansion.

On Friday (May 10), it was announced that a group led by investment firm DCB Sports has purchased a BIG3 franchise that will be based in Los Angeles, marking a watershed moment for the basketball league.

The eight-figure deal comes as the BIG3 looks to transition from a traveling model to one in which each team in the league is based in its home city, with its own home arena, a move which Cube believes will strengthen the league’s respective fanbases.

Coach Ice Cube of Team Webull celebrates during the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game at Capital One Arena on August 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.

“We need to plant our roots in cities so we can be more than a rolling all-star game coming through,” the Hip-Hop legend said in an interview. “It’s really about growing the sport and the league.”

Cube continued, “We can plant our roots in these cities. It is great to come through with, like, a rolling All-Star event. But if you want to really unlock the fan-base potential, connecting to cities does that.”

In addition to the Los Angeles franchise, the BIG3 is looking to secure four new ownership groups by start of the 2024 BIG3 season in June, and hopes to have all 12 of their existing teams sold prior to the 2025 BIG3 season.

(L-R) Allen Iverson, Kenyon Martin; Roger Mason Jr., Jeff Kwatinetz, Ice Cube, and Rashard Lewis attend a press conference announcing the launch of the BIG3, a new, professional 3-on-3 basketball league, on January 11, 2017 in New York City.

BIG3 cofounder Jeff Kwatinetz also viewed the shift in the league’s model as an opportunity to do more grassroots activities in local communities and building strong ties within the cities their teams are located.

“We do things in the cities when we go there,” Kwatinetz said of the BIG3’s initiatives along their travels each season since its launch in 2017. “We do the Young 3 and try to get involved with a lot of youth organizations and charities. The truth is that you can only do so much, you know, dropping in a city for four days than you can if you have a team rooted in the city.”

Gary LaDrido, DCB Sports Managing Partner, pointed to 3-on-3 basketball being introduced as an Olympic sport at the 2020 Tokyo Games back in 2021 as motivating factor in his group’s acquisiution of the Los Angeles BIG3 franchise.

Ice Cube celebrates with in the locker room with Trilogy during the BIG3 Championship at State Farm Arena on August 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We view it as an interesting property,” LaDrido said amid announcement of the sale. “Grabbing the LA market is super cool — and for Ice Cube to trust us to usher that in.”

The 2024 BIG3 season will kick off on June 15 in Oakland, Calif.

