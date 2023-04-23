ICCP recruits react to weekend in Iowa City for 2023 open spring practice

The annual open spring practice is a staple for the black and gold. It puts an official wrap on the spring season for Hawkeye football.

It lets us make some way-too-early observations about where the Iowa Hawkeyes might be headed in 2023. While it doesn’t decide a number of key position battles, the public spring practice at least offers a framework for how several might be shaking out very early on.

For example, per head football coach Kirk Ferentz’s post-spring practice comments, the backup quarterback job would be Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill’s if the season started today.

More than anything, it’s just great to see football back in Iowa City during the open spring practice in any form or fashion. Perhaps bigger than that, it creates a great opportunity to welcome in the potential future black and gold playmakers.

This month in general has been very busy in that regard. April visits have netted Hawkeye offers for 2024 cornerback Jalen Todd and 2024 tight end and defensive end Julian Johnson. Class of 2025 prospects in EDGE Chris Burgess Jr., tight end Thomas Meyer and offensive lineman Nick Brooks also each received Iowa offers.

As is the case every spring, April culminated with Iowa welcoming in a talented group of recruits and visitors for the open spring practice. A pair of prospects from Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep in Illinois picked up offers from Iowa in class of 2024 tight end Eric Karner and class of 2025 linebacker Dominik Hulak.

A number of their other teammates were on hand from ICCP in Iowa City. That included key class of 2024 target KJ Parker. Let’s take a look at the list of visitors and their reaction to the Hawkeyes’ open spring practice.

The full ICCP crew

2025 LB, Dominik Hulak - ICCP (Elmhurst, Ill.)

The skinny: Dominik Hulak is a three-star athlete per 247Sports. Iowa joined an offer sheet that includes Illinois, Iowa State, Notre Dame, Purdue and Wisconsin. The 6-foot-3, 225 pound linebacker is Iowa’s latest class of 2025 offer.

2024 TE, Eric Karner - ICCP (Elmhurst, Ill.)

Had an amazing time a TEU yester with the guys, thank you @Abdul_Hodge for inviting me out to see what Iowa had to offer, definitely need to come back soon!@MattBowen41 @MDohertyICCP @AllenTrieu @EDGYTIM pic.twitter.com/QiVpLj3lkD — Eric Karner (@erickarner) April 23, 2023

The skinny: Eric Karner is rated as a four-star tight end per On3. The recruiting service rates the 6-foot-5, 225 pound tight end as the nation’s No. 18 tight end and as the No.. 7 player from Illinois. He was previously committed to Purdue, but Karner reopened his recruitment on April 13 and picked up an offer from the Hawkeyes this weekend.

2024 ATH, KJ Parker - ICCP (Elmhurst, Ill.)

The skinny: Iowa offered KJ Parker all the way back in December of 2021. He also holds offers from Cincinnati, Iowa State, Marshall, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Old Dominion, Western Michigan and Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes are considered a serious player in his recruitment. Parker finished last season with 37 grabs for 1,082 yards and 17 touchdowns.

2024 RB/S, Joseph Gliatta - ICCP (Elmhurst, Ill.)

The skinny: Joseph Gliatta is a class of 2024 prospect from Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep that was on hand this weekend. He is a 5-foot-10, 165 pound running back and safety.

2024 LB/SS/WR, JP Schmidt - ICCP (Elmhurst, Ill.)

The skinny: JP Schmidt is a 6-foot, 180 pound linebacker, safety and wide receiver from ICCP. He was an All-Conference and All-Area performer.

2024 RB, Aaron Harvey - ICCP (Elmhurst, Ill.)

The skinny: Class of 2024 running back Aaron Harvey was also part of the ICCP crew that made the trek to Iowa City. The 6-foot, 207 pound running back

2024 OL/DT, Nathen Omolo - ICCP (Elmhurst, Ill.)

The skinny: Nathen Omolo is a 6-foot-3, 265 pound offensive lineman and defensive tackle from ICCP. Omolo visited Akron last season and Western Michigan last month.

2025 OLB/RB, Adrian Cooper - Moline (Moline, Ill.)

Had a great visit @HawkeyeFootball. Great experience I enjoyed the practice and my conversations with coaches! Thank you @ScottSouthmayd for the invite. @Moline_Football @CoachSWallace @CoachMorrissey7 pic.twitter.com/qzJRPcuH8R — Adrian “Adro” Cooper (@adrian24cooper_) April 23, 2023

The skinny: Class of 2025 linebacker and running back Adrian Cooper was on hand on Saturday. Per his Hudl page, he has a 4.58 40-yard dash time, a 4.42 shuttle, a 30.5-inch vertical and benches 235. The 6-foot-1, 200 pound prospect is out of Moline High School in Illinois.

2024 QB, Dennis Mandala - ICCP (Elmhurst, Ill.)

Had a great time visiting @HawkeyeFootball yesterday. Thank you to @CoachSWallace and Coach Ferentz. Excited to come back in June to compete at camp! @MattBowen41 @ICCPFootball @MDohertyICCP pic.twitter.com/Fk744MlpnG — dennis mandala (@dmandala11) April 23, 2023

The skinny: Dennis Mandala was a part of the ICCP visitors. The 5-foot-10, 160 pound class of 2024 prospect plays quarterback.

