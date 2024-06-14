Ibrahimovic stresses importance of Milan fans: “If they’re dissatisfied, we’re dissatisfied”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has spoken about the importance of the fanbase at AC Milan, insisting that if they are not content then the management can’t be either.

Ibrahimovic gave his first press conference since returning to AC Milan as a Senior Advisor six months ago, and it was packed full of bold declarations, interesting indications and of course a few laughs. We broke down the key comments in a feature last night.

One of the things that Zlatan touched upon was how important fan sentiment is to the way that the team plays and the way that the club operates. He seemed to hint that he is aware of the lack of satisfaction after a trophyless 2023-24 season, but pledged to try put that right.

“I remember when we won the Scudetto, the year before was behind closed doors. We played and rose, we went up the table, but we didn’t win,” he said.

“When the fans were allowed back in, we won straight away. So the fans are really important to this team. They give the team extra strength as they’ve always done, in the bad times and the good.

“That’s one of our strengths: we have fans who get behind the team and help them. We need that. If they’re dissatisfied, we’re dissatisfied. It’s that simple.”

When asked for a message to give to the fans at the end, he added: “The future is bright. While I’m here, the future is bright. I will do everything to win.”

Ibra discusses the importance of the fans ❤️🖤#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/hyqOCira4P — AC Milan (@acmilan) June 13, 2024

Ibrahimovic was the man who broke the news that Paulo Fonseca will be the head coach on stage during the press conference held at Milanello yesterday, and he outlined some of the reasoning behind the decision.