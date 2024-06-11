Ibrahimovic to hold first Milan press conference

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will hold his first press conference on Thursday morning, in which he should also announce new coach Paulo Fonseca.

The Swedish former striker had two spells at San Siro as a player, then after hanging up his boots decided to become a ‘special advisor’ to RedBird chief Gerry Cardinale in December 2023.

His precise role within the club hierarchy has never quite been clarified, but the fact he has scheduled his first press conference suggests he is taking a stronger role in dictating the strategy going forward.

Ibrahimovic to announce Fonseca at Milan

Reporters have been told to turn up for the 11.45am local time press conference on Thursday, which is also when Milan are expected to announce that new coach Fonseca has signed his contract.

Directors Giorgio Furlani and Geoffrey Moncada are not likely to be present, so this puts more focus on Ibrahimovic as the face of the club.

The 42-year-old made 163 competitive appearances in the Rossoneri jersey, scoring 93 goals and providing 34 assists.

He won two Serie A titles with the club in 2010-11 and 2021-22, as well as the Italian Super Cup.