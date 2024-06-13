Ibrahimovic explains decision to hire Fonseca: “His identity with our players”

During today’s big press conference, Zlatan Ibrahimovic confirmed that AC Milan have appointed Paulo Fonseca as their new head coach. After months of speculation, therefore, the rumours can be put to bed and the Swede also explained the decision.

Although many names have been mentioned in the last two months, the arrival of Fonseca has been pretty much certain for a while now. Today, the official confirmation arrived from Milan and Ibrahimovic, during the pre-2024/25 season press conference.

After talking about his return and role at Milan, Ibrahimovic was asked to make the big announcement and confirmed that Fonseca is the new head coach. He explained the management’s decision as well, stating that a lot of thought went into it.

“The new head coach will be Paulo Fonseca. We have studied him well and after giving it a lot of thought, we decided to move forward with him. We want his identity with the players we have, an attacking-minded football. After five years, with all due respect to Pioli, we wanted to come up with something new and fresh for the players.

“We have studied how Fonseca prepares matches, how he prepares the players and how he sets up his teams. We wanted to bring something new to San Siro as well. With the players that we have, we want it to click and Fonseca fits the bill, he is the right man,” he stated (via SempreMilan).

The pre-season starts in early July and while some players won’t be available from the beginning, such as those at the Euros, Fonseca will still have a decent amount of time to build a foundation.