Ibrahimovic clarifies Zirkzee interest and Milan position

Zlatan Ibrahimovic admitted Milan’s interest in Joshua Zirkzee and commented on the club’s position regarding his agent’s commissions.

Read more – Ibrahimovic presents new Milan project: ‘Fonseca is the right man’

Ibrahimovic on Zirkzee

Speaking in a long press conference, the former Sweden striker first discussed Milan’s search for a new striker.

“Last year Milan made a great transfer market, we needed to lay the foundations. This market will focus above all on details. After Giroud’s departure, we need a new number 9.

“Jovic is there, but we are looking for a new striker. Zirkzee is a strong player, he comes from a great season. He comes from the Netherlands, whether he is another Ibra or not… there is a big difference between reality and what is said and written.”

Ibrahimovic then spoke about agent commissions and how they affect talks for the Bologna striker.

“When we talk about negotiations, we think that a club are under pressure and are trying to exploit the situation. It’s a negotiation, it goes back and forth, it’s not a charity. It has to go well for the club. We’re smart and intelligent, it’s not rock and roll.”