Ibrahimovic to announce Fonseca as new Milan coach today

Milan will announce that Paulo Fonseca is their new coach today with a three-year contract, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds his first press conference.

The decision to appoint the Portuguese tactician had been made weeks ago, with Stefano Pioli terminating his contract by mutual consent, but the confirmation was delayed until today.

It is reported that Fonseca signed a three-year contract to June 2027, rather than a two-year deal with option to extend for a third.

The 51-year-old is set to earn €3m per season at San Siro.

This is a return to Serie A for Fonseca, who was at Roma from 2019 to 2021, then had a two-year spell in France with Lille.

Milan introduce Fonseca with Ibrahimovic conference

In a show of how important he has become at the club in his role as special advisor to RedBird and President Gerry Cardinale, Ibrahimovic will hold today’s press conference.

The former striker is said to have played a pivotal role in choosing Fonseca and could also give some revelations on the transfer strategy, as negotiations continue with Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

There is a €40m release clause in the contract, so the only issue is the commission demanded by agent Kia Joorabchian