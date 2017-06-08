Iannetta's 7 RBIs leads D-Backs over Padres 15-3 for sweep

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Chris Iannetta (8) greets manager Torey Lovullo after scoring on a base hit by Paul Goldschmidt during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX (AP) -- Chris Iannetta drove in a career high seven runs with a home run and a pair of doubles, and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the San Diego Padres 15-3 Thursday to finish a three-game sweep.

Iannetta hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Clayton Richard (4-7) for a 4-3 lead in the fifth, a three-run double against Kevin Quackenbush in the sixth and a two-run double off Brandon Maurer in the eighth. Six of Iannetta's eight home runs this season have tied the score or put the Diamondbacks ahead.

Arizona scored 10 runs with two outs, won its ninth straight at Chase Field and improved the best home record in the major leagues to 24-8. The Diamondbacks outscored the Padres 32-9 in the sweep, which extended San Diego's losing streak to five.

Infielder Erick Aybar relieved after Maurer allowed four runs in the eighth, walked Daniel Descalso, then retired Brandon Drury on a flyout and got Jake Lamb to ground into a double play. Aybar made his big league mound debut April 18 when he retired Chris Herrmann on a groundout to end the top of the ninth in an 11-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Patrick Corbin (5-6) improved to 5-0 in six home starts, allowing three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and three walks.

Richard gave up four runs and six hits in five innings.

San Diego's first five hitters reached, and Austin Hedges' two-run single put the Padres ahead. Chris Owings hit an RBI double in the bottom half and scored on Descalso's bloop single, but Hunter Renfroe's RBI double gave the Padres a 3-2 lead in the third.

TWO REVIEWS, ONE BASE

Each team challenged tag plays at third base and got both safe calls by Clint Fagan overturned on video reviews. The Diamondbacks challenged Jose Pirela's attempt to take third base on Yangervis Solarte's single in the first inning, and the Padres got the call changed when Arizona's Nick Ahmed was ruled safe trying to steal third in the second inning.

A RARE CALL

Padres pinch-hitter Allen Cordoba was called out for batter's interference in the top of the sixth, negating a stolen base for teammate Chase d'Arnaud. But d'Arnaud got his fourth stolen base of the season after an Arizona pitching change.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Ace Zack Greinke was placed on the paternity leave list Thursday to be with his wife, Emily, for the birth of their second child. RHP Silvino Bracho was recalled from Triple-A Reno. ... Herrmann missed his second game due to right hand soreness.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (4-5) is to face the Kansas City on Friday night in San Diego. He is 2-1 with a 1.36 ERA in five starts at home this season, and opposing hitters are batting .157 against him at Petco Park.

Diamondbacks: RHP Randall Delgado (1-1) starts Friday against visiting Milwaukee.