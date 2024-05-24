Iannarino brothers lift Glenelg boys lacrosse over Hereford, 10-7, for 2A state title

May 23—In reaching the Class 2A state title game, No. 13 Glenelg boys lacrosse hadn't had to deal with many anxious late moments throughout its impressive postseason roll.

When No. 11 Hereford provided some in Wednesday night's final at Stevenson University, the Gladiators proved more than ready.

In a deciding two-minute stretch early in the fourth quarter, the Gladiators were collectively at their best. The stretch proved a microcosm of a fine season that was capped with a 10-7 win over the Bulls to bring home the program's fifth state title.

Senior Tim Iannarino paced the attack with five goals, goalie Zach Coughlin made four of his nine saves in the deciding fourth quarter and the Gladiators' persistent riding game made a huge impact.

"Just a sense of relief," Iannarino said. "There's been a lot of pressure on us building up coming to states because we all knew what we were capable of. But it was whether we were going to show up and perform. And we did exactly that. I just love our team, love the hustle we put into every single practice."

Glenelg and Hereford, Howard and Baltimore County champions, respectively, came into the title game playing their best lacrosse of the season. The Gladiators (15-3) outscored four playoff opponents by an average 16-5 margin, easily handling two-time defending champion Kent Island, 16-8, in the semifinals.

Hereford (14-4) flexed its muscles with a 9-3 win over 3A state runner-up Towson for the county crown and carried that momentum all the way to Wednesday's game.

In the fourth quarter, after Hereford climbed back from a 6-2 first-half deficit to pull within 8-7 on Jordan Bush's goal with 10:43 to play, the Bulls also had a one-minute man-advantage penalty and a standout faceoff specialist Cole Wallner to get them the ball.

This time, Chris Iannarino won the game's most pivotal faceoff, and while the Gladiators were busy killing off the penalty, they ended up with a man-advantage opportunity of their own. In the closing seconds of the penalty, Tim Iannarino, parked on the left side, cranked a shot that made it through Hereford's backup goalie Jack Williams for a 9-7 advantage with 8:39 to play.

Sharing time at the faceoff circle with teammate Conner Hammond, Chris Iannarino got the call and knew the magnitude of the moment. Wallner had the better of it all game long, but not that time.

"Walking out there I was like, 'I got to get this, this is important,'" he said. "It just felt good. Winning that faceoff, quick breaking the guy and just getting it out and picking it up."

Added Glenelg coach Josh Hatmaker: "That was just a huge faceoff win for us — might be a game-winning faceoff win."

—

Glenelg players, including Ebony Cullens, #24, Evan Brown, #18, Nick Euteneuer, #17, Conner Hammond, #11, and Nicholas Mirecki, #5, celebrate their 10-7 win against Hereford in the Class 2A boys lacrosse state championship. (Steve Ruark/for Baltimore Sun Media)

—

Glenelg players rush the field after beating Hereford, 10-7, to win the Class 2A state title Wednesday night at Stevenson University. (Steve Ruark/Freelance)

—

From left, Glenelg's Brandon Klopp, Tim Iannarino and Chris Iannarino celebrate a goal scored against Hereford during the Class 2A boys lacrosse state championship. (Steve Ruark/for Baltimore Sun Media)

—

Glenelg's Chris Iannarino, left, checks Hereford's Cole Wallner during the Class 2A boys lacrosse state championship. (Steve Ruark/for Baltimore Sun Media)

—

Glenelg's Conner Hammond, left, shoots against Hereford's Nico Mosquera during the Class 2A boys lacrosse state championship. (Steve Ruark/for Baltimore Sun Media)

—

Glenelg goalkeeper Zach Coughlin corrals a ball near the crease during the Class 2A boys lacrosse state championship against Hereford. (Steve Ruark/for Baltimore Sun Media)

—

Glenelg's Brandon Klopp, left, shoots while being defended by Hereford's Nico Mosquera. (Steve Ruark/Freelance)

—

Glenelg's Shane DuBois, right, defends Hereford's Brenden Kittner during the Class 2A boys lacrosse state championship. (Steve Ruark/for Baltimore Sun Media)

—

Glenelg's Maddox Allnutt, left, knocks the stick out of the hands of Hereford's Brenden Kittner, right, during the Class 2A boys lacrosse state championship. (Steve Ruark/for Baltimore Sun Media)

—

Glenelg boys lacrosse celebrates its 10-7 win against Hereford in the Class 2A state championship game Wednesday at Stevenson University. (Steve Ruark/Freelance)

—

Hereford teammates stand together with their their runner-up medals after losing 10-7 to Glenelg in the Class 2A boys lacrosse state championship. (Steve Ruark/for Baltimore Sun Media)

One save from Coughlin was followed by a goal from Chase Buscher to make it 10-7 with 6:41 to play. Coughlin made two more saves before the Gladiators gained possession in the closing minutes to burn off the remaining time.

"I've been playing lacrosse since I was 4 years old and ... I've played with a lot of them since since they were young. You just dream of this when you're young and to get to actually do it is just the best feeling," Coughlin said.

Brandon Klopp scored two goals and added one assist with Buscher scoring twice for the Gladiators, whose last title came in 2019.

Brenden Kittner led Hereford with three goals and one assist, while JP Revitte finished with two goals. The Bulls lost starting goalie Luke Barnett to a broken thumb early in the regional playoffs and got fine play from Caleb Bush and Williams in relief. The two combined to make nine saves.

"We made it a point to get steadily better the entire season and did that through the playoffs," Hereford coach Kyle Leppert said. "We had in some ways one of our best games tonight as far as a collective effort, but we had to stand up against one of the toughest opponents possibly in the entire state."

------

Hereford — 2-2-2-1 — 7

Glenelg — 5-1-2-2 — 10

Goals: H — Revitte 2, Kittner 3, Manankil, Bush; G — T. Iannarino 5, Klopp 2, Szczepanski, Buscher 2

Assists: H — Kittner, Manankil, Bush; G — Klopp, Szczepanski, DuBois

Saves: H — Bush 3, Williams 6; G — Coughlin 9