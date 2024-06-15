Ian Wright laps up attention at Berlin mall while Roy Keane hilariously escapes selfie chase

Roy Keane is in Germany with the ITV punditry crew, as the European Championship kicks off.

The former Republic of Ireland international was on punditry duty on Friday night, as the hosts recorded a comfortable 5-1 win over Scotland. It was a humiliation for the Scots and it led to Keane letting his feelings known following Andrew Robertson’s pathetic post-match interview.

Evidently, the ITV team have been doing some sightseeing in Germany. A spot of shopping and Frankfurter Würstchen tasting.

Fellow ITV pundit Ian Wright has shared a hilarious TikTok from their trip to a shopping centre in Berlin, where Keane appears to hide from football fans requesting autographs and selfies.

Call security… it’s a wild selfie chase

Wright’s video shows Wright being approached by a German football fan for a photo before the cameraman pans around to show Keane hiding behind a pillar nearby.

The video reveals a close-up of Keane with a wry smile on his face.

It’s no secret that Keane hates the spotlight. Well, except for ITV or Sky Sports cameras. The Corkman’s tongue has pleased many broadcasters because he doesn’t hold back.

You could say that about Keane as a player and now pundit.

