Ian Wright cries as he makes last-ever Match of the Day appearance

Ian Wright cried as he made his last-ever appearance on Match of the Day on Sunday (19 May) after working on the show for over two decades.

The former footballer, who first appeared on the show back in 1997, was reduced to tears as he spoke with host Gary Lineker and fellow pundit Alan Shearer.

As his voice cracked, Wright bowed his head. He said: “I am going to miss you guys, I really am. Match of the Day means the whole world to me.”

Lineker told him: “It’s been an absolute delight and a pleasure to work with you for so long and you are a breath of fresh air. You always have been.”