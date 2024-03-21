Ian Williams breaks down his recent Rutgers football offer: ‘It was awesome talking to coach Schiano’

This week, Rutgers football offered Georgia athlete Ian Williams. The defensive back is a quick-twitch athlete and a playmaker in the secondary.

He was offered this week during a call with Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano, safeties coach Drew Lascari and running backs coach Damiere Shaw.

Williams has pulled in recent offers from East Carolina, James Madison and South Florida over the past month. He is still flying very much under the radar despite his unquestioned athleticism.

He is an explosive athlete. At 6-foot and 185 pounds, Williams moves well across the open field. Instinctual and fluid in his movement, he breaks to the ball very well.

He is a class of 2025 recruit from Cass High School (Marietta, Georgia).

As a junior, Williams had 73 total tackles with four interceptions and 14 passes defended. He runs a 4.48 time in the 40.

“It was awesome talking to coach Schiano, coach Drew and coach Shaw,” Williams told Rutgers Wire this week. “Learning how they’re building this program from the ground up once again. “My main goal to surpass Ed Reed so talking to the guy that basically fixed his mindset was amazing to me. Also, to learn more about the Rutgers football facility and development was a big thing for me. And I believe they have the best that I’ve seen so far.”

Currently, he is unranked by all four recruiting services.

In terms of fit, Williams believes that the Rutgers defensive scheme works well for him and with his skill set.

On film, Williams is a player who reads and reacts very well. His athleticism allows him to cover ground but it is his grasp and reading of the game that really pops up when watching him play.

The Rutgers defense, he said, is a good fit for how he plays.

“Yes, I do – I believe their system fits me and how I play,” Williams said. “Also, I want to go to a school that’s built on family so it’s dope that they share that.”

Williams has a list of unofficial visits all set up for this spring:

East Carolina (March 23)

Cincinnatti (April 2)

Pittsburgh (April 4)

South Florida (April 6)

Rutgers will get a visit from Williams on

