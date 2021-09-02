Rapoport: Why LB K.J. Wright signed with Raiders
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shares why Las Vegas Raiders K.J. Wright signed with Raiders. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Henderson looked like the Jags' best defensive back during the preseason, and PFF's advanced analytics back that up.
Trent Sherfield put together an impressive training camp for the 49ers.
The 49ers' sizable receivers offer more mismatches on the field than in years past.
Arizona's Jedd Fisch era will begin at the Death Star. A longtime NFL and college assistant, Fisch will take the sideline as a head coach for the first time Saturday, when the Wildcats face BYU at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. “There’s obviously the anxiety and the butterflies, and if you don’t have those I don’t know if you’re a real competitor,” Fisch said this week.
The Jets are looking at Reuben Foster. The ex-49er has been arrested for domestic violence in the past & hasn't played since 2018 due to knee surgery.
Tomas Hertl is in the final year of his contract and the San Jose Sharks are looking like a team in need of a major rebuild.
Lineback K.J. Wright and the Raiders didn’t strike a deal when Wright visited with the team in early August, but they have been able to work something out a month later. Wright told Josina Anderson that he has agreed to a one-year deal with the AFC West club. He joins Divine Deablo, Nick Kwiatkoski, Cory [more]
More roster moves for the Bengals.
Due to the NFL's COVID protocols, of course coaches and general managers are going to consider vaccination status in their roster decisions. Yet they're not allowed to state the obvious.
Veteran Mohamed Sanu says he is ready to return punts Week 1 at Detroit, if called upon.
Carson Wentz got in 11-on-11 work Thursday, the first time since July 29 he has participated in practice. Wentz underwent foot surgery and then spent five days on the COVID-19 reserve list. Colts coach Frank Reich said Wentz got the majority of team reps Thursday. “We didn’t totally pull off the reins,” Reich said, via [more]
The Las Vegas Raiders have added another proven veteran to bolster their banged-up linebacker group, agreeing to a one-year contract with K.J. Wright. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract can't be signed until after Wright passes a physical. Journalist Josina Anderson first reported the signing on her Twitter account.
Veteran TE help is on the way for the #Jaguars as they are in the process of getting ready for their regular season opener.
The B/R article also lists some potential GM candidate names previously not making the rounds should the Celtics choose to add to their front office.
The Ravens will likely look to a fellow rookie to fill Bateman's void.
Cowboys rookie Osa Odighizuwa said Dallas' defense will be keyed in on moving Tom Brady off his spot when the two teams meet in the NFL season opener.
Yeah, you know Trevor Lawrence and Najee Harris, but Liz Loza shines a light on some other rookies with serious upside.
Browns GM Andrew Berry has assembled the perfect team to topple the AFC's heavyweights. Will they come out on top?
Kenny Golladay did not sound confident at all on Thursday when discussing his recovery from a hamstring injury.