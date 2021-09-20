Ian Rapoport updates potential injury outcomes for Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins were forced to play nearly the entire game in Week 2 of the 2021 season without their starting quarterback — second-year signal caller Tua Tagovailoa played just two series and was knocked from the game within the first five minutes of play with what is being described as bruised ribs.

But the status of Tagovailoa in the weeks ahead is still very much up in the air. And, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport laid out this morning, a series of tests today will go a long way in revealing what exactly the Dolphins are dealing with from an expectation standpoint.

From @GMFB: #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will have more tests to see if there is rib cartilage damage; #Bears QB Andy Dalton knee was sound, but bone bruise is a possibility; #Colts QB Carson Wentz rolled his ankle; #Texans QB Tyrod Taylor’s hamstring already has him out for TNF. pic.twitter.com/HxuwKc6fbS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2021

“We’ll start with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who of course we saw leave the game early yesterday, tried to walk off on his own and then ended up being carted off — was quickly diagnosed with bruised ribs. Which, usually you’d say ‘okay, no problem, he’ll probably be back next game’; but he is going to have an MRI and potentially some more tests this morning, just to make sure that there is not associated cartilage damage,” said Rapoport.

Story continues

“That is really something that would end up keeping Tua out for maybe the next couple of games. He was in extreme pain yesterday, they’re going to know more probably early this morning.”

With how bad things went on Sunday, a little bit of good news on Monday morning sure would be a nice change of pace. Time will tell, however — and Miami is usually tight lipped about injuries in general; so we’ll need to wait and see what comes public amid Miami’s tests for Tagovailoa this morning.