Ian Rapoport squashes rumors of Tom Brady trying to force trade to Dolphins

The New England Patriots seem to be struggling to add talent at the same clip as the other teams in the AFC East, with the Buffalo Bills adding linebacker Von Miller and the Miami Dolphins adding receiver Tyreek Hill. And rumors were swirling it could get even worse for the Patriots.

Former WEEI host and current Barstool blogger said he’d heard Brady was interested in forcing a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Dolphins. Those rumors remain unsubstantiated, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“I haven’t heard anything to corroborate any of that, honestly,” Rapoport said on the “Pat McAfee Show”. “Look, rumors happen and sometimes I am a part of them so I can’t make fun of all rumors, that’s what drives all of us. This one doesn’t make any sense. Brady is under contract with the Bucs, they have said definitively he’s not going anywhere. Plus, if I remember correctly, he did recruit a couple guys to sign back with Tampa, including his buddy Leonard Fournette, including Chris Godwin, including several other free agents and is he really going to – Ryan Jensen came back – is he really going to do that and bail?

“Plus, if we remember correctly, there was kind of a tampering thing that was part of the Brian Flores lawsuit involving the Miami Dolphins. So, after all of this, after that allegation – which has not been proven – do the Dolphins then get him? None of this makes sense to me.”