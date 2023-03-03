Ian Rapoport shares update on potential Jalen Ramsey trade price and timeline

A resolution to the Jalen Ramsey situation could be coming in the next few weeks. With the new league year and free agency starting on March 15, the Los Angeles Rams could have a decision made before then.

Ian Rapoport provided an update on the matter during NFL Network’s combine coverage, sharing what the Rams might be able to get for Ramsey, as well as the timeline for this to play out.

According to Rapoport, the Rams have had talks with teams in the last few weeks and he believes they could get as much as a first-round pick. Rapoport believes it will get sorted out prior to free agency, too.

“The Los Angeles Rams really have had conversations over the last couple of weeks as they look to maybe trim some payroll and reallocate some resources,” Rapoport said. “I know they’ve had some interest in Jalen Ramsey. We’ll see if he ends up getting traded. As far as what that price could look like, it might even be a first-rounder. Certainly something that the Los Angeles Rams at least would consider. Is going to play out probably prior to free agency.”

If the Rams do trade Ramsey, they’ll free up $5.6 million in cap space this year, taking on $19.6 million in dead money. Although Ramsey is still an important part of the team, the Rams are looking for cap space and draft picks as they attempt to rebuild a roster that went 5-12 last season.

It was reported that Ramsey is “very likely” to be dealt in the coming weeks, according to league sources that Tom Pelissero talked to, but nothing seems imminent.

More Latest Rams news!

Nolan Smith may have run and jumped out of Rams' range with eye-popping combine performance One free agent each NFL team should re-sign in 2023 7 tight ends for Rams to watch at NFL combine

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire