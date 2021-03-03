Ian Rapoport shares Bears options at quarterback this offseason

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace met with the media on Tuesday, he said that “everything is on the table” at the quarterback position this offseason.

Pace didn’t confirm anything, which was to be expected. But he left the door open for a potential return of Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles getting the starting nod, drafting a young quarterback, targeting one in free agency and even making a trade to land a star quarterback.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport joined the Pat McAfee Show, where he shed some light on Chicago’s quarterback options this offseason. Rapoport mentioned Alex Smith, Marcus Mariota and Sam Darnold as potential targets for the Bears.

“Their options include Alex Smith when he gets cut, possible,” Rapoport said. “I would say Marcus Mariota, if he gets cut, possible. Sam Darnold would be another interesting one. If the Jets trade Sam Darnold, someone is going to trade for him, and the Bears would make a lot of sense. I think it would set up a huge make or break type of season for both of those parties.”

Smith is certainly the most intriguing option given his previous experience with Bears head coach Matt Nagy in Kansas City. It doesn’t hurt speculation that Nagy mentioned Smith in his offseason press conference on Tuesday, including noting Smith’s leadership is one of the traits he’s looking for in his perfect quarterback.

Chicago has been mentioned with some of the quarterbacks rumored to be on the trade market, including Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson. And while the options Rapoport mentioned fall mostly in line with free agency, don’t rule out the possibility Bears making a trade for a star quarterback.

List

5 Bears that could be on the chopping block this offseason

Recommended Stories

  • Pace keeps Bears' QB options open, no decision on Robinson

    General manager Ryan Pace had few answers when it came to the two biggest questions facing the Chicago Bears in the offseason. “Everything's on the table in regard to the quarterback situation,” Pace said Tuesday. The Bears seemed to make their feelings clear about Trubisky when they declined their fifth-year option for 2021 on the 2017 No. 2 overall draft pick prior to last season.

  • Bears not ruling out possible Mitchell Trubisky return in 2021

    Bears GM Ryan Pace says "everything is on the table" regarding the quarterback position, including a potential return of Mitchell Trubisky.

  • Darren Waller: No more excuses, we have to make playoffs

    The Raiders have fallen apart in the second half of the last two seasons, which means that the team has yet to advance to the postseason since Jon Gruden returned for his second tour as their head coach in 2018. Given the records the Raiders have compiled early in the last two seasons and the [more]

  • Reds' Kyle Farmer making his case to start at shortstop

    Kyle Farmer reported to spring camp early with pitchers and catchers but traded in his backup catcher's number (52) for an infielder's number (17), part of his campaign to become the Cincinnati Reds' regular shortstop. Farmer can play anywhere and hits nearly .300 against left-handed pitching, which has made him a valuable utilityman for the Reds the past two seasons. The opportunity is here for the 30-year-old Farmer, who may be the Reds' best option since they let Freddy Galvis leave to sign with the Baltimore Orioles and didn't splash into the free-agent pool for a replacement.

  • Collin Morikawa Becomes Second Golfer to Land Historic Achievement Following Tiger Woods

    The PGA Tour may have found its next big star in 24-year-old Collin Morikawa, who took his fourth career win on Sunday by beating the best players in the world. Playing at a notoriously difficult golf course — the Concession Golf Club — in Florida, Morikawa dished out a three-under-par 69 to grab a three-shot victory at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, according to PGA Tour. Due to the win, Morikawa became the second player in history to win both a World Golf Championship event and a major event (last year’s PGA Championship) before the age of 25.

  • Kyle Brandt expects Bears, Ryan Pace to make QB move that 'shocks' NFL

    Brandt thinks the move could be something that no one is talking about.

  • Six potential Vikings breakout candidates for 2021

    Here are six candidates on the Minnesota Vikings who could break out in 2021.

  • Tilman Fertitta: Rockets to retire James Harden’s jersey number

    In confirmation of expected news, the Rockets will eventually retire the No. 13 jersey of departed superstar James Harden. Tilman Fertitta, who owns the team, announced the news Tuesday on the eve of Harden’s first return visit as a member of the Nets. James Harden will always be a Rocket. Of course, we will retire his jersey. He made my first three years of owning this franchise unforgettable. , Tilman Fertitta told the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen.

  • Bears' Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy unlikely to settle on Mitch Trubisky reunion

    Bears GM Ryan Pace said "everything is on the table," but his track record suggests a bigger move is coming.

  • Why Crypto Veteran Charlie Lee Is Sounding Alarm Against NFT Craze

    Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) creator Charlie Lee, is warning about the frenzy surrounding non-fungible tokens. What Happened: Lee, a former engineer at Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) search unit Google, sounded the alarm on the parallels between the ICO rush of 2017 and the current NFT craze in a Twitter post on Tuesday. I see a lot of parallels between 2021's NFTs with 2017's ICOs and 2013's altcoins: - easy to create new ones with no barriers - simple to understand & explain - brings tons of new people into crypto - high prices & pumps create hype/FOMO - few will hold & have value, most won't — Charlie Lee [LTC] (@SatoshiLite) March 2, 2021 The cryptocurrency veteran described NFTs as “Non-Finite Tokes” and pointed out that there is “zero cost to create [an] unlimited number of tokens.” In a separate tweet, he cited the example of Justin Roiland of “Rick and Morty” fame and his NFT artwork and questioned what’s stopping others such as “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening or animator Mike Judge from creating millions of new NFTs. Lee also threw a challenge and asked to be proven wrong. With all that said, I’m willing to be proven wrong. I created a unique NFT with my profile pic. It cost me nothing (well except for the ridiculous ETH gas fee) and no effort at all. Prove me wrong and show me that this has value: https://t.co/ucmu8KB1Us — Charlie Lee [LTC] (@SatoshiLite) February 15, 2021 Lee clarified that while digital artwork takes time and effort to create, NFT is not the artwork. Why It Matters: NFTs are akin to digital certificates of authenticity and can be used for digital assets such as games or artworks. NFTs have attracted several artists, with the latest being Grimes, the partner of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief Elon Musk, who sold digital artworks for nearly $6 million, reported the Verge. See Also: Tesla Invests .5B In Bitcoin, Expects To Accept Crypto As Payment In The Future Others that have jumped on the bandwagon reportedly include Beeple who sold $3.5 million worth of art last year and actress Lindsay Lohan. Meme Nyan Cat and electronic musician 3LAU are some other notables that have profited from the trend. Price Action: LTC traded 3.4% higher at $182.23 at press time, while the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 2.09% lower at $48,624.08. Photo by Paul Sableman on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSuch Popularity, Much Wow! Dogecoin Now Available At 1,800 ATMs Across USDogecoin Has A 'Meme Shield' Against Price Drops, Says Elon Musk© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Kenny Smith on ‘The Inside Story’, coaching virtually in the pandemic

    Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill connected with the longtime ‘Inside the NBA’ host to discuss the upcoming documentary on the TNT basketball show, his Slam Dunk contest ‘Mount Rushmore’ and how he has been inspired to coach the virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Column: Woods comparisons aside, Morikawa on his own course

    The red shirt for Collin Morikawa to wear on Sunday at the Workday Championship never arrived in time. When Morikawa turned pro in 2019 after graduating from Cal, he began his PGA Tour career by making the cut in 22 consecutive events. Morikawa became a youthful footnote in history at Torrey Pines last year when he was in the same group with Woods.

  • Zach Wilson over Trevor Lawrence? Chris Simms says yes

    When it comes to 2021 quarterback prospects, the biggest question for most analysts is, “Who’s No. 2?” For one analyst, the question of who’s No. 1 is more important. On Wednesday’s PFT Live, Chris Simms pulled the sheet from his 2021 quarterback draft rankings. He has in the top spot not Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence but [more]

  • Rapoport: Bears QB options include Alex Smith, Sam Darnold, Marcus Mariota

    And no, neither are Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson.

  • Allen Robinson: Trubisky, Foles switch affected Bears more than expected

    The differences between Trubisky and Foles on the field were more stark than even the Bears receiver initially thought.

  • 13-foot-long python rescued from waste pipe

    The Burmese python strayed from its natural habitat nearby and got stuck in the pipe leading to an industrial complex.Forest department official Arith Dey led the rescue effort, saying "we tried for nearly three hours and finally rescued it. Now we will take it with us and release it in Baikunthapur Forest."

  • David Crosby on dinner with Joni, Phoebe Bridgers and the 50th anniversary of his haunted solo debut

    David Crosby was grieving his girlfriend's death when he and friends made 'If I Could Only Remember My Name.' Panned in 1971, it's now a classic.

  • Former Liverpool forward St John dies aged 82

    St John was one of Liverpool's leading players of the 1960's and later went on to become a popular presenter of "Saint and Greavsie", a lunchtime football show with former England striker Jimmy Greaves. The Scot was a key part of the Liverpool team managed by Bill Shankly, earning promotion to the top flight in his debut season after joining for a then club-record fee of 37,500 pounds ($52,000) from Motherwell. St John, who scored 118 goals in more than 400 games for Liverpool from 1961-71, passed away on Monday evening.

  • UFC 259 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Joe Rogan returns to booth

    Joe Rogan returns to color commentary for Saturday's UFC 259 pay-per-view event.

  • David Onyemata agrees to restructured contract, creating cap space

    The New Orleans Saints saved 2021 salary cap space through a contract restructure with David Onyemata, maybe setting up another extension.