Ian Rapoport says a Jonah Williams trade could happen quickly

Will the Cincinnati Bengals actually trade Jonah Williams after the former starting left tackle asked the team for one?

Or would the better question be, how soon will the deal get done?

During an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that while Williams’ $12.6 million cap hit is a big hurdle, he could easily see a deal happening quickly.

“I remember this from the draft process,” Rapoport said. “He is a left tackle, that is what he wants to be. I think there’s going to be some trade interest…I would imagine for the right price Cincy is willing….the trade request went in last night and it could happen soon. There are teams that would like to get everything filled before the draft….Cincy is pretty reasonable, it could happen today.”

Rapoport’s opening comment about Williams wanting only to be a left tackle is why fans and the team had to know it was possible he would request a trade.

Cincinnati’s initial plan out of the gates was to move Williams to right tackle after signing Orlando Brown. The decision-makers could stick to that plan and ignore the request, of course.

But for the Bengals, getting a draft pick and freeing up that $12.6 million to use on free agents right now who could shore up other needs on the roster before the draft is pretty appealing.

And that, plus the right offer, could prove Rapoport right — quickly.

When does a Jonah Williams trade happen? "There's definitely some interest and I could see a deal happening very soon" ~ @RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/7bApsLLndR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 17, 2023

More Latest News!

Orlando Brown Jr. reveals his jersey number with Cincinnati Bengals Orlando Brown and Joe Burrow linked up over cheeseburgers Best reactions after Bengals LT Jonah Williams requests trade

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire