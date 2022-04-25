Ian Rapoport reports positive update on Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley

The Baltimore Ravens have had to play without All-Pro offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley for most of the past year and a half. Stanley suffered a gruesome ankle injury in the middle of the 2020 season and has only been able to play in one game since.

On Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Stanley recently had a medical check-up and is on pace to be ready for the 2022 season. Rapoport also adds that the offensive tackle will be monitored throughout the summer, but that there is optimism surrounding his status.

#Ravens All-Pro OT Ronnie Stanley received a medical check-up recently and he’s on pace to be ready for 2022, sources say. Stanley played just one game last year then had another ankle surgery. He’ll be monitored throughout the summer, but there is optimistic he’ll be good to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2022

The reported positive news is a breath of fresh air for many who have been hoping for updates on the Pro Bowl lineman. However, the team still needs offensive line help, and the news should not deter Baltimore from adding offensive tackle depth in the draft.

Having Stanley back in the starting lineup would help immensely, but having depth at that position will be even better considering what the team had to go through in 2021 with all of the moving parts along their line. If Stanley can come back and play at the All-Pro level he was playing at before the injuries, the Ravens will be in great shape.